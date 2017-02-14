DeMarcus Cousins on his 17 technical fouls: 'It’s obvious I can’t be myself'

The season is nearing its All-Star break, and DeMarcus Cousins has games to play that actually count. This is a first for him as a pro, as the Sacramento Kings center has yet to work this deep into an NBA February while still in a playoff race. It took an overtime victory against the tanking Philadelphia 76ers just for the team to line up at 10 games under .500 at the All-Star break last season, but this time around the Kings have a chance to be tied for the No. 8 seed in the West when the break hits after Thursday night.

With every game so vital, and with Sacto two games in back of the eighth-seeded Denver Nuggets entering Tuesday night’s road game against the Los Angeles Lakers, it was massively disappointing to spy Cousins earn his 15th and 16th technical fouls (and the resultant one-game league suspension) during a recent game against the hapless Chicago Bulls. Both were avoidable, unlike No. 17, earned on Sunday:

Yeah, that’s not a foul, much less a technical foul. But this is life when you’re working with 16 mostly well-earned technical fouls after 52 games.

For every second technical foul beyond No. 16, Cousins will earn a game’s suspension. But even if the referees don’t want to play a big role in Sacramento’s outlook by forcing Cousins out of the lineup, there will likely be times where they just can’t get out of the way and give Boogie the benefit of the doubt. They’ll try not to bench him, but sometimes neither side can help themselves.

DeMarcus, as is often the case, has us thinking as he looks ahead:

“It’s obvious I can’t be myself,” Cousins said. “Me playing how I play is what makes me the player that I am. Obviously it’s not acceptable, so I’m trying to find a way to, you know, do what these guys are asking me to do. It’s not easy, but I’m trying to find a way.”

Before we deaden ourselves in trying to untangle the meaning of one’s sense of self, whether you’re achieving full realization in basketball shorts or something else entirely, let’s credit Cousins for his composure in the wake of what was clearly an unearned technical foul on Sunday, one that was even upheld upon review:

“I just tried to gather my thoughts, get myself together,” Cousins said afterward. “The last couple of days have been very frustrating for me. I’m looking for it to ease up at some point, and it just doesn’t seem like it wants to or is going to happen.”

Cousins returned to contribute seven points and four rebounds in eight minutes before the half after finding a sense of space. He went on to post 28 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists (albeit alongside seven turnovers) with two steals and a block in the 105-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, even holding his composure after rookie Buddy Hield tumbled around amidst his gentleman’s vegetables.

That’s more or less the story of Cousins’ season, and career: brilliant individual performances revealed in the midst of chaos, with the impetus for the tumult (whether DeMarcus himself or encroaching influences, like perhaps “these guys” with the whistles) left to the discerning nature of the beholder.

Witness what our Eric Freeman wrote, after watching Cousins pointlessly chase (literally, in the first instance) two different technical fouls in a winnable game against Chicago, with a suspension and potentially lost appearance against the visiting Atlanta Hawks on the line:

I am a Cousins superfan and apologist for life, so I absolutely believe that referees sometimes hand him technicals based more on reputation than on his actions. But he has only himself to blame for these two techs and his absence on Wednesday. He could have walked away from each situation (or just not walked into the first) without much effort. This is who he is, to a certain extent, but that doesn’t mean there’s not room for good decisions within that basic framework.