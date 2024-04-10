Zambia and Nigeria complete the 12 teams to play women’s football at Paris Olympics

Australia were one of the 12 women’s teams to qualify for Paris 2024 (Getty Images)

Zambia and Nigeria locked up the last two spots in the women’s football tournament at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday after winning two-legged playoffs in the fourth round of African qualifying.

The twelve teams for the tournament, which will be held across seven French cities from July 25 to August 10, have now been confirmed.

Zambia and Nigeria have joined the hosts France, World Cup winners Spain, and four-time Olympic champions the USA.

The other nations are Colombia, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Australia, Japan and Brazil. Current European Champions, England’s Lionesses team failed to qualify, as the Netherlands finished top of their group.

Australia were knocked out by England in the World Cup semi-finals in their home nation, while the United States will want to bounce back from their disappointing campaign last summer.

Zambia needed extra time to get past Morocco in Rabat as the Copper Queens turned a 2-1 first-leg deficit into a 3-2 aggregate triumph with a 2-0 win at Moulay Hassan Stadium.

Captain and Orlando Pride striker Barbra Banda opened the scoring for Zambia in the 38th minute and secured the ticket to the Olympics when she converted a penalty in the 105th minute.

The Zambians will be in a tough Group B in France along with former champions the United States and Germany as well as World Cup semi-finalists Australia. They open their campaign against the Americans in Nice on July 25.

Nigeria had an easier passage to their fourth Olympics, drawing 0-0 with South Africa in Pretoria on Tuesday to secure their berth by courtesy of a 1-0 win Abuja last week.

The Super Falcons will take on world champions Spain, former world champions Japan and Brazil in Group C at the Olympics. They face the South Americans in their tournament opener in Bordeaux on July 25.