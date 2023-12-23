Zack Moss downgraded to out for Week 16

The Colts will have running back Jonathan Taylor back for Sunday's game against the Falcons, but they won't have their other key running back.

Zack Moss has been downgraded from questionable to out with his forearm injury.

The move is not entirely a surprise, as Moss did not practice all week.

In 13 games with eight starts, Moss leads the team with 764 yards rushing and five rushing TDs. He’s also caught 27 passes for 192 yards with two touchdowns this season.

Taylor is returning from a thumb injury. In seven games with five starts this year, he’s recorded 414 yards rushing with four touchdowns along with 16 catches for 137 yards with one TD.

Additionally, Indianapolis has elevated receiver Ethan Fern and offensive tackle Jared Veldheer from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s contest. Veldheer, 36, is set to make his first appearance since playing for the Colts in 2020.