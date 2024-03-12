Zack Baun agrees to deal with Eagles
Linebacker Zack Baun is set to join the Eagles.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Baun has agreed to terms with the NFC East club. It's a one-year deal in Philly for Baun.
Baun was a 2020 third-round pick and he appeared in 62 regular season games for the Saints. He started 14 of those games while playing a core role on special teams in New Orleans.
Baun had 88 tackles, two sacks, and an interception in those appearances. He also had three tackles in a pair of postseason contests.
The Eagles also agreed to terms with running back Saquon Barkley and edge rusher Bryce Huff on the first day of free agency.