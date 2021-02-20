Zach Strief leaves WWL Radio to join Saints coaching staff

There will be a familiar face on the sidelines in 2021: longtime New Orleans Saints right tackle Zach Strief, who retired following the 2017 season to begin a career as the play-by-play announcer on WWL Radio coverage of Saints games. On Friday, Strief announced his departure from the booth and a return to the field, where he’ll take a position as assistant offensive line coach.

A Saints lifer, Strief was part of the legendary 2006 draft class (as a seventh-round pick out of Northwestern) and appeared in 168 games for New Orleans during his 12-year playing career, including the playoffs. He’s been spotted offering some pointers to players during summer practices in recent years, so this move isn’t too surprising. His passion for the game, wealth of knowledge, and experience as a former player could help him start things off on the right foot.

Strief will work closely with Saints offensive line coach Dan Roushar, who has developed a reputation as one of the NFL’s best at his job. Roushar’s previous assistant was Brendan Nugent, who NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill suggested could be a candidate to replace Dan Campbell as the Saints’ tight ends coach. It’s unclear just yet who will take on his play-by-play duties with WWL color commentator Deuce McAllister.

He’s the second new addition to the Saints coaching staff we know of, along with the previously-reported pickup of defensive backs coach Kris Richard, who is replacing Aaron Glenn (having joined Campbell with the Detroit Lions). Saints head coach Sean Payton still has vacancies to fill after quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi and defensive assistant Michael Wilhoite joined the Los Angeles Chargers, so expect official word from the team in the weeks ahead.