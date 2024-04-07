Zach Edey breaks David Robinson's NCAA Tournament record for consecutive 20-points, 10-rebound games

While in the process of helping Purdue to its first NCAA Tournament championship game since 1969, Zach Edey made a bit of individual history, too.

With a made jumper with 6:13 remaining in the second half of the Boilermakers’ 63-50 victory against NC State Saturday in the Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Edey reached at least 20 points and 10 rebounds for the sixth consecutive time in the NCAA Tournament.

With his 20 points and 12 rebounds against the Wolfpack, Edey became the first player in NCAA Tournament history with a streak that long, breaking a tie with former Navy star and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson.

Edey’s run goes back to Purdue’s stunning loss to 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, a game in which he had 21 points and 15 rebounds.

During his active six-game streak, Edey has averaged 26.7 points and 15.3 points per game while making 58 of his 89 shots (65.2%).

Robinson had five consecutive NCAA Tournament games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds while at Navy in the 1986 and 1987 tournaments. That streak was punctuated by a 50-point, 13-rebound performance in a first-round loss to Michigan in 1987 in what would be his final college game.

