'You're playing the worst game of your life': Braden Smith hit big shot after tough outing

Purdue basketball guard Braden Smith knew he didn't play well in the Final Four against NC State, but the Boilermakers won 63-50 and are in the national championship regardless.

After the game on Saturday, Smith spoke to reporters about his performance, which included 3 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 turnovers. He also went 1 for 9 from the floor.

"It's really nice when you have awesome teammates and an awesome coaching staff," Smith said. "They just told me to keep the confidence up and keep doing you. 'We need you to lead this team and impact the game in a different way when shots aren't falling.'"

Braden Smith disappointed by his play but thrilled to advance. #purdue pic.twitter.com/hpXp0ZUvxC — Chris Widlic (@Chris_Widlic) April 7, 2024

Smith said he spoke to P.J. Thompson, Purdue's director of player development, at halftime.

"He said he's not worried," Smith said. "He said, 'We're up 6 and you're playing the worst game of your life.' When I heard that, I was like, I mean I guess it is very true. I didn't help us at all in that first half so just being able to kind of listen to him say that kind of made me think about it a little bit deeper."

Smith's only basket came on a 3-pointer with 3:24 left in the game. The shot gave Purdue a 61-43 lead.

At halftime, analyst Charles Barkley criticized the play of Purdue's guards but directed most of his criticism at Smith.

"(Smith) had two backcourt violations," Barkley said. "Two. Not one, which is crazy."

