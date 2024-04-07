Purdue basketball TV, radio, streaming in Final Four national championship game

Purdue basketball is playing in the college basketball national championship. The Boilermakers defeated N.C. State 63-50 in Saturday night's national semifinals behind Zach Edey's 20 points and 12 rebounds.

They will play the winner of Saturday night's second game between Connecticut and Alabama.

Here's what you should know about the championship game.

What time does Purdue basketball play?

9:20 p.m. ET Monday, April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: TBS/TruTV, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (analysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporting)

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball TV, radio, streaming in national championship game