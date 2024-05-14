New York Liberty waive former Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod

Jaylyn Sherrod brought her energy from Boulder to the Big Apple after signing a training camp deal with the WNBA’s New York Liberty as an undrafted free agent in mid-April. Now, the former Colorado women’s basketball guard must find a new home after getting waived on Monday morning.

The 5-foot-7 guard appeared in both of the Liberty’s preseason contests in her quick stint with the team, gaining some popularity among the fanbase after scoring the Liberty’s last four points in its 82-79 win over the Connecticut Sun last week. However, it wasn’t enough with Sherrod among the last two of the seven total players waived by the Liberty this preseason.

The always-confident Sherrod shared her thoughts on social media following Monday’s news:

With Sherrod back on the market, Colorado currently has zero former players in the WNBA. The Seattle Storm waived Quay Miller last Wednesday and the Phoenix Mercury waived Mya Hollingshed on Saturday. Both were signed to training camp deals.

