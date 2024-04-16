Jaylyn Sherrod signs WNBA training camp deal with New York Liberty

Soon after Monday’s 2024 WNBA draft concluded, Colorado women’s basketball announced that Jaylyn Sherrod signed a training camp contract with the New York Liberty.

It was somewhat disappointing to see Sherrod snubbed in the three-round draft, but the point guard has received an opportunity to prove herself, and that’s all one can ask for. After all, Colorado was her only Division I offer, so Sherrod is no stranger to proving others wrong.

The Alabama native averaged a career-high 12.8 points per game in her fifth and final season with the Buffs.

No news has dropped yet regarding Charlotte Whittaker and Quay Miller, fellow former Buffs looking to play professionally.

The New York Liberty, which led the WNBA’s Eastern Conference last season at 32-8, selected four players in Monday’s draft, including two from the Pac-12: Ole Miss guard Marquesha Davis (No. 11 overall), Arizona forward Esmery Martinez (No. 17), Mississippi State center Jessika Carter (No. 23) and USC forward Kaitlyn Davis (No. 25).

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire