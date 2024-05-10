Jaylyn Sherrod comes up clutch in second WNBA preseason game

For those who watched her play over the past five years at Colorado, Jaylyn Sherrod’s early success in the WNBA — albeit in the preseason — comes as no surprise.

Sherrod, a recent training camp signee of the New York Liberty, had four points and two steals in her preseason debut on Tuesday before playing hero on Thursday. With the Liberty down one point against the Connecticut Sun late in the fourth quarter, Sherrod intercepted a bad pass before breaking loose for the go-ahead layup with about 36 seconds remaining in regulation.

The former Buff later made two free throws in the pressure cooker, helping seal the Liberty’s 82-79 win. Her final stat line on Thursday featured eight points, two assists, two steals and two rebounds in 14 minutes.

Check out the video of Sherrod’s clutch fourth-quarter play below:

JAYLYN SHERROD LADIES N GENTLEMEN 😤 pic.twitter.com/vS5CodeAeX — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) May 10, 2024

The New York Liberty opens its regular season against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire