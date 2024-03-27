New York Liberty Name Barclays as Jersey Patch Sponsor

The New York Liberty will have Barclays as their jersey patch sponsor for the 2024 WNBA season, the team announced Wednesday morning.

“This investment is another example of how women’s sports are capturing the hearts and minds of sports fans around the world,” Keia Clarke, New York Liberty CEO, said in a statement. “The commitment of Barclays allows the Liberty to continually grow our business and the broaden our impact.”

The team declined to share financial terms and the length of the partnership.

The Liberty entered a main shirt sponsorship in 2021 with WeBull, a financial securities broker. A team spokesperson said WeBull is still the shirt sponsor, with the logo displayed underneath the number. The Barclays sponsor will be displayed adjacent to the Nike swoosh.

The team named Fox 5 as its official TV partner earlier in the month and their games will be split between Fox 5 and its sister station My9. Liberty games had previously been broadcast on the YES Network, which carries the New York Yankees, since 2019.

The Liberty and the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets are owned by Joe and Clara Tsai through BSE Global, which also owns the Barclays Center where the two teams play.

Led by league MVP Breanna Stewart, New York is coming off its best-ever regular season, tallying a 32-8 record and an appearance in the WNBA Finals. It was the Liberty’s first trip to the finals in 21 years.

The 2024 season begins on May 14 when the Liberty play the Washington Mystics.

