New York City FC vs Red Bulls live stream: Can you watch for free?

New York City FC and New York Red Bulls clash in the Hudson River Derby tonight at Citi Field. Rivalry matches are always entertaining, but they’re even better when both teams are good, which will be the case in this one. The Red Bulls sit third in the East with 23 points through 13 matches, while NYCFC are nipping at their heels at 20 points.

This one is about to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on MLS Season Pass in the United States and Canada. Here’s everything you need to know to watch a live stream of the match.

Watch New York City FC vs Red Bulls on MLS Season Pass

Every game this season streams live on MLS Season Pass, with absolutely zero exceptions. Some games will be televised on the Fox networks, but even those ones will be simulcast on Season Pass.

This one isn’t on TV, which means that Season Pass is the only way you can watch it if you’re in the United States or Canada. Unfortunately, there’s no free trial for Season Pass, so you’ll have to cough up either $15 for a month of the service or $69 for the entire rest of the season if you want to watch NYCFC vs Red Bulls. If you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, however, those prices drop to $13 and $59.

That’s pretty steep for a single game, but if you plan on watching any more MLS throughout the season, it quickly becomes a pretty solid value. Not only do you get every MLS game, but there’s also Leagues Cup, MLS Next and MLS Next Pro available.

You’ll need to head to the Apple TV app or website in order to sign up for Season Pass and watch the match.

Watch New York City FC vs Red Bulls Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re outside the United States and Canada, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the match. Season Pass is geographically restricted, but a VPN can hide your IP address/location in order to bypass those restrictions and let you access the streaming service from pretty much anywhere in the world.

NordVPN is fast and easy to use, plus it is currently offering a 30-day money-back guarantee. That means you’ll need to pay up front, but it essentially operates as a free trial if choose to “return” it. You can also find some other good alternatives in our rundown of the best VPN services available right now.

