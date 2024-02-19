Yes, the Detroit Tigers have a plan for center field when Parker Meadows doesn't start

LAKELAND, Fla. — Parker Meadows will get a long leash from the Detroit Tigers to show he can hit in the big leagues in the 2024 season, following his 37-game cameo last season.

It'll be a very long leash.

That's because Meadows is already likely to be one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball, regardless of what he does on offense. The 24-year-old was worth plus-3 defensive runs saved and plus-4 outs above average across just 315⅔ innings in center field after making his MLB debut in late August.

"Parker will only play center," manager A.J. Hinch said.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows watches batting practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

But what happens if Meadows doesn't hit?

Again, he'll get every opportunity to prove he can't hit, but what happens if Meadows, a left-handed hitter, struggles against elite left-handed pitchers, making him an imperfect fit for the bottom of the order in those specific left-on-left matchups?

Hinch mentioned six options for center behind Meadows, in order: Riley Greene, Matt Vierling, Akil Baddoo, Ryan Vilade, Wenceel Pérez and Ryan Kreidler. He later mentioned Eddys Leonard.

"We're probably going to get as many looks for just sightline stuff," Hinch said, "to where they've at least played a little bit out there. Right now, we're continuing to debate whether or not we're going to move Riley to both corners or leave him focused on one of the corner positions. We have to account for everything. We talk a lot about preparing them. To prepare them, I got to prepare for every scenario."

The Tigers moved Greene, returning from Tommy John surgery on his non-throwing elbow, from center to left field last season to protect his health and accommodate for Meadows' arrival, but Greene has logged 1,489⅓ innings in center in his career, with a value of minus-5 defense runs saved despite the numerous diving catches paid tribute in a bobblehead last season.

Greene, who fits best in left field, will serve as the backup center fielder.

Vierling, expected to be the Tigers' primary third baseman to open the season, is worth minus-9 defensive runs saved across 698⅔ innings in center over his career. Baddoo, possibly destined for Triple-A Toledo, has produced minus-6 defense runs saved across 662⅓ innings in center field in his career.

Here's a case to consider: The Tigers have Kenta Maeda, a flyball pitcher, on the mound for them, but the opposing team has a nasty lefty. In that situation, Meadows starts because of his defense. In another hypothetical situation, the Tigers could have Tarik Skubal, a groundball and strikeout pitcher, on the mound for them, but the opposing team has a nasty lefty. In that situation, Meadows might not start because of his offense.

If Meadows proves he can hit lefties, which he did in the minors, these worries are moot. But if he doesn't hit against the best-of-the-best southpaws or if he suffers an injury, the Tigers will need another person to get reps in center .

"We're trying to get as many options as possible," president of baseball operations Scott Harris said, "but at his peak, Parker has a chance to be one of the better defensive center fielders in all of baseball, which is a stable skill that's going to help us every single day, so he has a really high floor in that he can help our pitchers defensively every single day.

"But we're excited about the bat, too. We're excited about the prospect of him putting it all together. We got to keep our heads down and help him take that next step so he can be the complete player that really is one of the better defensive center fielders, plus a threat at the plate."

Inside Maton's departure

The Tigers exited last year's spring training with Nick Maton, a left-handed hitter acquired via trade (along with Vierling and catcher Donny Sands) from the Philadelphia Phillies, as the primary third baseman on the Opening Day roster.

It didn't take long for Maton to flame out.

The Tigers designated Maton for assignment and traded him to the Baltimore Orioles before this year's spring training.

"I think we're in a healthier spot as an organization this year than we were last year," Harris said. "We have additional options around the infield, and Nick's out-of-option status made it really tough for him because he would have to make the team and stay on the team. We wish him the best. He was always great in the clubhouse with us. He worked really hard. It didn't quite all come together with the Tigers, but we wish him the best with the Orioles."

Malloy's prospects

Prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy used to play third base, but he struggled in numerous opportunities at the hot corner, so the Tigers moved him to left field and right field.

Malloy, who logged a .417 on-base percentage in Triple-A Toledo last season, could make the Opening Day roster if the Tigers believe he can be the primary designated hitter, meaning he needs to put on a hitting clinic in spring training games.

The 24-year-old also needs to have success at the corner outfield positions because the roster isn't designed for one player to clog the designated hitter spot. He traveled to Miami in the offseason, joined by teammates Baddoo and Andy Ibáñez, for a week of outfield drills with bench coach George Lombard.

"We are looking for him to help our pitchers," Harris said. "We have to pitch and prevent runs, so we have to run a defensive unit behind our pitchers that can help them do that. The standard for J-Hen is the same as every other outfielder. ... I think he has a little bit more athleticism and foot speed and arm strength than we traditionally give him credit for. I think you guys are going to get to see that this spring."

Hot corner talk

Despite the presence of Vierling on the roster, the Tigers have an opening at third base.

On the final day of January, Hinch revealed the three players who will receive playing time at third base: Vierling, Ibáñez and Zach McKinstry. All three players finished last season on the active roster, with Vierling and Ibáñez performing well on offense down the stretch while McKinstry struggled on offense in every month except May.

Fifteen days later, Harris was asked a similar question about which players will get opportunities at third base.

"We got a lot of decisions to make on that," Harris said. "It's a fair question. We should probably talk about that at the end of March when we have a greater idea of who's going to be on the team and what positions they're going to play. There's just a lot up in the air with our group."

