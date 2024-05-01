Yellowjackets edge Eagles to win home finale

Apr. 30—SUPERIOR — Pinch-hitter Izzy Lingle doubled down the right-field line to bring in the go-ahead run as Wisconsin-Superior topped Northwestern 4-3 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference softball game at NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Tuesday, April 30, the Yellowjackets' home finale.

UWS ended the fifth inning down a run, but two singles in the sixth put runners on for Samantha Swartz, whose single down the left-field line tied the game before Lingle put UWS ahead.

The Yellowjackets had nine hits, with Ellie Macal and Swartz recording two apiece.

Swartz also earned the pitching win with 2 1/3 frames of scoreless relief.

UWS (22-11, 11-4 UMAC) will conclude the regular season with a weekend series at second-place Bethany Lutheran on Friday.