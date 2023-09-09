Yankees' Luis Severino on exiting Friday's game vs. Brewers: 'I feel like somebody shot me'

Sep 8, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) walks off the field with manager Aaron Boone (17) after getting injured in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Severino had to leave Friday's game against the Brewers early and the Yankees right-hander is going through it.

In the fifth inning, with the score tied at 2-2, Severino threw a 92 mph fastball up in the zone that Brice Turang singled into left field. However, the 29-year-old hurler was in visible pain once he threw that pitch, which resulted in manager Aaron Boone and the training staff coming out.

Severino was bent over in visible pain, not even wearing his glove, as he walked off the field with the training staff.

"He was in a lot of pain and still is," Boone said after the game. "Just on his side, here. He’ll get all the imaging and stuff tomorrow. But still in quite a bit of pain."

Boone explained that Severino was fine throughout the game and it happened on that final pitch. Severino described the feeling as a "knifing pain."

"Throw a pitch and you see him wreathing out there," Boone continued. "Obviously he’s been through a lot. I thought he was throwing the ball really well tonight. We’ll see what we have and try to get around it."

Severino pitched four-plus innings, giving up just two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five before he exited the game. The organization announced Severino had a left side injury and as the Yankees skipper said, they'll do tests on their pitcher on Saturday.

"I feel like somebody shot me," Severino said after the game. "A deep shot of pain."

Severino, who was visibly in pain, became emotional when he was asked about his feelings before he has to get tests done before muttering that he didn't know what he feels at the moment.

"I've been getting a bit better. My whole body was feeling great," Severino said. "I was not expecting this."

The eight-year veteran was seemingly turning a corner this season. After having the highest ERA in baseball for qualified starters in early August, Severino gave up just six runs over his last four starts (21.2 IP).



Severino's current contract ends this season and it's unclear whether the Yankees will try and re-sign him. Depending on what Saturday's tests reveal, Friday may have been the final time Severino pitches in a Yankees uniform.