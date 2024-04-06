Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga to undergo season-ending elbow surgery

Jonathan Loaisiga’s 2024 season is over.

The Yankees reliever told reporters Saturday that he will undergo surgery for a torn UCL in his right elbow. He said it is not Tommy John surgery, but the estimated time of recovery is 10-12 months.

“Obviously it’s tough news,” manager Aaron Boone said before the game against the Blue Jays. “The first thought is you feel for him, he’s throwing the ball so well. He’s dealt with things over the years, just added up to this point. I know they're collecting opinions and making sure everything's dialed in but just someone else needing to emerge and step up and become an important role.”

Loaisiga was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday, with what the team called a right flexor strain. Boone acknowledged before the game that the strain was “serious” and that they were awaiting the results of the MRI.

The 29-year-old was supposed to be a crucial part of the Yankees’ bullpen this season, with the team viewing him to potentially fill the role Michael King had last year, pitching multiple innings out of the bullpen to bridge the gap to closer Clay Holmes.

The right-hander appeared in only three games this season, tossing four scoreless innings and allowing seven hits while striking out three.

Loaisiga has dealt with a series of injuries in recent seasons, pitching in only 17 games last year due to a bone spur in his elbow that required arthroscopic surgery.

“It’s kinda been pretty much something every year, that’s either tripped him up,” Boone said. “Sometimes short periods of time, sometimes longer. Whatever road he goes down here, hopefully it’s something that serves him well the rest of his career because he is a really good pitcher.”

The latest injury blow comes in Loaisiga’s final year of arbitration as he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.