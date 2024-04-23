Yankees' DJ LeMahieu exits rehab start with foot soreness

DJ LeMahieu's return to the Yankees may have to wait a bit longer after the infielder exited Tuesday's rehab start with what the team is calling soreness in his right foot.

The Yankees third baseman will return to New York to have exams done on Wednesday.

LeMahieu was making his debut with Double-A Somerset to potentially return to the Yankees after being placed on the IL since March 28 due to a right foot contusion. However, LeMahieu could only make it through one inning after striking out in the first inning and playing third base in the bottom of the first.

He left the game in the bottom of the second.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters the initial plan is for LeMahieu to play four games before being activated. This setback means that will no longer be the case.

Oswaldo Cabrera has become the everyday third baseman due to the injuries to LeMahieu and Jon Berti. Entering Tuesday, the switch-hitting utility man is slashing .290/.324/.802 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 19 games this season.