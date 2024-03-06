Yankees 26-man roster prediction 3.0 for 2024 season

Spring training is in full swing and the Yankees continue to figure out their roster as we get closer and closer to Opening Day.

With the Yankees reassigning players to minor league camp almost daily, the 26-man roster is coming more into focus. While the majority of the roster was set before the first spring training game, there are still a couple of spots that still need to be decided.

Since our last roster prediction in late February, there have been a few developments that could shake up the Opening Day roster.

We have the availability of Oswald Peraza and the health of Tommy Kahnle that are of concern in the early going this spring. Will their setbacks affect their chances of making the team on March 28?



Here is our third Yankees 26-man roster prediction for the 2024 season…



Starting Lineup

Surprise surprise, the everyday starters remain the same as our last prediction.

But to change it up a bit, here's our prediction on the batting order we'll see most days. Manager Aaron Boone has deployed a DJ-Soto-Judge order at the top of the lineup a lot this spring and has heavily hinted at that remaining the case when the season starts.

The rest of the lineup is very interchangeable, especially depending on the opposing starter, but I like Gleyber behind Rizzo because he gives a potentially contact-first bat that's sandwiched between two power hitters.



Aug 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

I'm very high on catcher Austin Wells, but unless he starts to have better at-bats this spring (2-for-13 with seven Ks) I feel the veteran Trevino will start the year as the prominent catcher, especially catching Gerrit Cole.

While I do believe Wells will figure it out at the plate and eventually become a platoon with Trevino -- if not outright become the everyday catcher -- it's safe to say a healthy Trevino will be the backstop when the regular season starts in Houston.

Boone recently said that Soto will play right field primarily, even in ballparks where left field is more manageable, which means Judge is going to be in center. It'll be interesting to see how the outfield is deployed throughout the year.

Stanton is expected to play the field some in the regular season -- he's done so in spring training already -- while Trent Grisham will likely play center field when Judge gets a day off or is the team's DH that game.



Rotation

Gerrit Cole: RHP

Carlos Rodon: LHP

Marcus Stroman: RHP

Nestor Cortes: LHP

Clarke Schmidt: RHP

Like the starting lineup, the Yankees rotation won't change.

While Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain free agents, it's highly unlikely they sign with the Yankees. New York believes in their rotation as long as they stay healthy, and early on this spring, it looks like they are.

Rodon is in incredible shape and Cortes has shown no signs of his shoulder ailments from a year ago. Schmidt has been especially solid even while Snell rumors continue to swirl. In two spring starts, the 28-year-old has given up just one run in six innings of work while striking out three batters and walking zero batters.

Sep 8, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) pitches in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Gil remains in a good spot to be called up if a spot starter is needed or an injury occurs while Will Warren continues to impress this spring. The 24-year-old who is considered the most major-league-ready pitcher of the prospects, has allowed two earned runs over 4.2 innings pitched but has also struck out six batters.

That electric stuff could play well if the Yankees need an arm throughout the long season.



Bullpen

Clay Holmes: RHP

Jonathan Loaisiga: RHP

Cody Poteet: RHP

Ian Hamilton: RHP

Ron Marinaccio: RHP

Victor Gonzalez : LHP

Caleb Ferguson: LHP

Luke Weaver: RHP

The injury bug hit the Yankees bullpen in March with Kahnle's status for the start of the regular season in question.

Kahnle's shoulder inflammation has him "behind" in his spring training ramp-up, and the right-hander himself says he "likely" won't be ready for Opening Day.

Poteet is the arm who will replace Kahnle, although he has three options remaining so he will likely be the odd man out if Kahnle can make it but with such a long season, the Yankees will give Kahnle the time he needs.

Nick Burdi is also a candidate for a bullpen spot. The 31-year-old has undergone Tommy John surgery twice since debuting in 2018 for the Pirates, but his fastball has impressed the Yanks this spring. He does have three options, though, so he can start in the minors and be called up when needed.

He was a non-roster invitee so someone will have to be dropped from the roster to make room for him.



Bench

Trent Grisham: OF

Oswaldo Cabrera: INF/OF

Austin Wells: C

Oswald Peraza: INF

The bench remains intact but there is a major question mark surrounding Peraza.

His shoulder injury kept him out of the lineup for a few games last week, which has limited the number of at-bats he's had to show that he can contribute to the Yankees out of the gate. I've been high on Peraza as a plus-glove and I believe he can figure it out on the offensive end, especially getting on base, to warrant a bench infield spot, but ask me again next week and I could feel very differently.

The young infielder has played in just three spring training games and is 0-for-7 with four strikeouts. He's been on base once (via HBP) but utilized his speed to swipe a base. Peraza's struggles at the plate can't creep into his defense, which is where he'll win a roster spot.

In his first spring training game, Peraza made two errors. He was clean in his two games since but he'll need to remain consistent on the diamond to earn that roster spot.

The Yankees' willingness to sign Kiké Hernandez, before he re-signed with the Dodgers, shows that the team is looking for a more consistent bat on the bench. While Cabrera will be the super-utility player that Hernandez would have been, the Yankees could perhaps look for a better bat to be on the bench.

Someone like Oscar Gonzalez (5-for-12) can be a veteran option if they continue to perform this spring.