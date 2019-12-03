Yahoo Sports' 2020 NFL draft underclassmen tracker

Bookmark this page for all notable underclassmen making their decisions on the 2020 NFL draft. We’ll be updating information on players as it becomes available and adding our own initial scouting views as well.

The deadline for underclassmen to apply for special eligibility is Jan. 20, 2020. The NFL will release the full list of underclassmen who have been approved for entry into the 2020 draft will be sent to clubs on Jan. 24.

December 3

Missouri C Trystan Colon-Castillo (redshirt junior)

Consider us a bit surprised at Colon-Castillo’s decision to come out with a year of eligibility remaining, but he turns 22 years old in March, has started since his freshman season and he might have been compelled to declare now following the dismissal of Mizzou head coach Barry Odom. That’s now three of the first five known underclassmen in college football to declare coming from the Tigers. Based on our initial looks, Colon-Castillo is a better pass blocker than run blocker, although his performance — and that of the entire Mizzou OL — appeared to take a step backward in 2019 after a strong performance in 2018.

Thank you mizzou for everything🐯✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/P1yYScRTO4 — Trystan Castillo🇵🇷 (@TCastillo55) December 3, 2019

Penn State C Michal Menet

It’s not a surprise that Menet would return for his final season in 2020 — if anything the surprise is that he might have considered it. Menet has been a solid starter for the Nittany Lions, and he’s a team captain, but a tough outing a few weeks ago at Ohio State might have firmed up any doubts he might have had about whether declaring early was a good idea. But this is another key player returning to Penn State next season, which makes you think head coach James Franklin could be back with a shiny, new contract in the days to come.

December 2

TCU WR Jalen Reagor (junior)

It was a trying season for Reagor and the Horned Frogs, who had an inconsistent passing game and finished 5-7, but the wideout announced his intention to enter the 2020 NFL draft. Reagor saw his receiving yards drop (from 1,061 in 2018 to 611 this season) as well as his TD grabs (from nine to five) with freshman QB Max Duggan taking over. But the book on Reagor is that the 5-11, 195-pound speedster remains extremely dangerous and could be a possible late first-round pick. The son of former NFL defensive tackle Montae Reagor is expected to be a huge tester at the NFL scouting combine, possible breaking the 4.3-second mark in the 40-yard dash.

December 1

Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam (redshirt junior)

Most draft pundits believed Okwuegbunam was planning on coming out this season after he at least flirted with the idea one year ago. It’s easy to see why the 6-5, 255-pound tight end could have fans with his easy movement skills and red-zone production. But Okwuegbunam hasn’t developed as hoped and was a major disappointment in the second half of the season as his hands and separation ability failed him more often than not. Even in a weaker tight end class, we’re not sure if Okwuegbunam has a chance to crack the draft’s first 50 picks after he was a popular first-round name in very early mock drafts.

Missouri DT Jordan Elliott (redshirt junior)

Elliott announced his intention to declare for the 2020 draft, and this one doesn’t surprise us a bit. The Texas transfer carried over a strong finish to his 2018 campaign and was Mizzou’s most impactful defender throughout the season. We highlighted the 6-4, 315-pound disruptor as a possible dark-horse first-rounder back in July, and our best guess right now is that he could fall somewhere in the Day 2 range — perhaps even early in Round 2.

November 30

Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth (sophomore)

The true sophomore technically was eligible because he was three years removed from his high-school graduation, spending a year at prep school before coming to Happy Valley. The Massachusetts native has been called “Baby Gronk” at times, but even in a breakout 2019 season, Freiermuth apparently wants to spend more time in college before testing the NFL waters. He announced on Twitter his intention to return to the Nittany Lions in 2020, which adds another talented TE name into the potential 2021 draft pool.

November 21

Arizona RB J.J. Taylor (redshirt junior)

The 5-6, 185-pound scatback was the first known underclassman to declare early for the 2020 NFL draft. He’s been set back by injury and a tough season in general for the Wildcats’ offense, but he has toughness and some receiving ability. We believe he’s a Day 3 pick at this time.

November 12

Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet (junior)

The 6-6, 258-pound junior has been a breakout performer despite suffering a broken collarbone in August. He’s the Irish’s second-leading receiver despite missing three games. But Kmet has said he will return to school and also play baseball again for Notre Dame (he’s been their closer) in the spring. Kmet could change his mind after the bowl game, as some scouts believe he could be a top-50 selection, but for now he joins what appears to be a loaded 2021 TE draft class.

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg (junior)

The school has had a long, recent lineage of producing pro-caliber blockers, but Eichenberg said he wants to return for his senior season in 2020. The 6-6, 308-pound left tackle won the job in the spring and has improved his play down the stretch, despite committing a rash of penalties this season. He will dot some All-America teams next season and be in line to prove himself as a Day 1 or 2 NFL prospect in 2021.

