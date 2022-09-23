Xavien Howard, Terron Armstead questionable for Sunday

The Bills have an extensive injury list for Sunday’s contest against the Dolphins.

But Miami could be without a few key players as well, according to the team’s final injury report of the week.

The Dolphins have listed cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), receiver Cedrick Wilson (ribs/toe), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe) as questionable for the game.

Armstead did not practice at all this week. But earlier on Friday, head coach Mike McDaniel said that Armstead could still play given his veteran status.

Howard did not practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Wilson was limited all week.

The team also ruled out tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle). Both players did not practice all week.

Tight end Tanner Conner (knee), fullback Alec Ingold (shoulder), and linebacker Channing Tindall (illness) all do not have an injury status and are expected to play.

