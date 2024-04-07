WrestleMania 40 Night 2: How to watch Rhodes vs. Reigns tonight, full lineup and more
It’s time for WrestleMania Night 2! This Sunday, the second night of WrestleMania 40 — AKA WrestleMania XL — will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. Last night, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returned to the ring to tag-team Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins with the help of Roman Reigns. The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a dramatic main-event story, setting up Sunday's match between Rhodes and Reigns to be contested under "Bloodline Rules." WrestleMania XL continues tonight at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on Peacock. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about WrestleMania 40. And if you're looking for a Night 1 WrestleMania recap, Yahoo Sports has you covered.
How to watch WrestleMania 40:
Dates: Sunday, Apr. 7
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
TV channel/streaming: Peacock
When is WrestleMania 40?
The next WrestleMania will be held on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, beginning at 7 p.m. ET both nights.
What time is WrestleMania on?
The two-night WrestleMania 40 event will start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on both Saturday and Sunday.
Who is headlining WrestleMania?
WrestleMania 40’s main event will be a matchup between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes this coming Sunday.
What channel is WrestleMania on?
WrestleMania 40 will stream exclusively on Peacock.
How to watch WrestleMania without cable:
An ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC (like WWE) and thousands of hours of shows and movies.
Or for $10 monthly, you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
WrestleMania 40 full card:
Night 1 (Apr. 6, 2024, 7 p.m. ET)
The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins
Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
Six-Pack ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Bálor) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)
Bianca Belair, Naomi & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka & Kairi Sane)
Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio
Night 2 (Apr. 7, 2024, 7 p.m. ET)
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
United States Championship Triple Threat: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)
