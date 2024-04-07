WrestleMania 40 Night 2 live updates, results, analysis: Roman Reigns takes on Cody Rhodes for Undisputed WWE Universal title

After an action-packed Night 1, there are six matches on the card

Apr 6, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins during Wrestlemania XL Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WrestleMania 40 continues on Sunday night, with action resuming at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. There are six matches on the card, with four championships on the line.

The main event will feature Roman Reigns taking on Cody Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at stake. After Reigns and The Rock defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1, the last match of the night will be contested under "Bloodline Rules."

Yahoo Sports will have you covered from start to finish with match results, grades and analysis. Here is the full card for Night 2.

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits vs. The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Triple-Threat Match for the United States Championship: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul (c.)

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (c.) - with CM Punk as special guest commentator

WWE Women's Championship Match: Bayley vs. Iyo Sky (c.)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c.) under "Bloodline Rules"

In case you missed Night 1 or any of our coverage leading up to WrestleMania, here's where you can catch up:

WrestleMania 40 Night 1 recap, results, grades, analysis

Top 40 WrestleMania moments in WWE history

How a perfect pivot led The Rock down a familiar WWE path

WrestleMania 40 predictions