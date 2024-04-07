WrestleMania 40 Night 2 live updates, results, analysis: Roman Reigns takes on Cody Rhodes for Undisputed WWE Universal title

WrestleMania 40 continues on Sunday night, with action resuming at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. There are six matches on the card, with four championships on the line.
The main event will feature Roman Reigns taking on Cody Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at stake. After Reigns and The Rock defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1, the last match of the night will be contested under "Bloodline Rules."
Yahoo Sports will have you covered from start to finish with match results, grades and analysis. Here is the full card for Night 2.
Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits vs. The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
Triple-Threat Match for the United States Championship: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul (c.)
World Heavyweight Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (c.) - with CM Punk as special guest commentator
WWE Women's Championship Match: Bayley vs. Iyo Sky (c.)
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c.) under "Bloodline Rules"
In case you missed Night 1 or any of our coverage leading up to WrestleMania, here's where you can catch up:
Punk will be commentating — as if he didn't make enough news with his commentary in the week leading up to WrestleMania — but look for him to potentially factor into the match itself.
As for Rollins, he's technically performing in back-to-back WrestleMania matches, having closed out Night 1 alongside Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns. Expect an emphasis to be placed on how much a battle he went through roughly 20 hours before Night 2 kicked off.
McIntyre is no stranger to the WrestleMania stage, but this will be the biggest match he's he's been in at the "Showcase of the Immortals." McIntyre won the WWE Championship in a match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 — which was held in the WWE Performance Center with no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
WrestleMania Night 2 predictions
We had a pretty solid showing on Night 1 — going 4-3. If we really want to flex, we accurately predicted both winners in the six-pack tag team ladder match, Awesome Truth and Grayson Waller/Austin Theory.
Here's how we see Night 2 unfolding:
Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits vs. The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight — Prediction: The Final Testament Wins
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles — Prediction: LA Knight wins
Triple-Threat Match for the United States Championship: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul (c.) — Prediction: Logan Paul retains the United States Championship (c.)
World Heavyweight Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (c.) - with CM Punk as special guest commentator — Prediction: Drew McIntyre wins the World Heavyweight Championship
WWE Women's Championship Match: Bayley vs. Iyo Sky (c.) — Prediction:Bayley wins the WWE Women's Championship.
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c.) under "Bloodline Rules" — Prediction: Cody Rhodes wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
WrestleMania Night 2 full card
Here's the full six-match card for WrestleMania Night 2, with WWE's promotional graphics. There are four championship matches, including the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, which will be contested under "Bloodline Rules" in the wake of Rhodes' loss in a tag team match on Night 1.
(Note, the matches are not listed in the order they will take place.)
WWE created a true WrestleMania moment during the tag team ladder match as R-Truth and The Miz — known as the Awesome Truth — won their first championship as a team. It was also the first time R-Truth has won at WrestleMania
Speaking of the ladder match — DIY's tributes to DX and Triple H and Shawn Michaels were spot-on. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano also had two of the more jaw-dropping moments of the night during the match.
Bianca Belair steals the show every time she steps into the ring, especially at WrestleMania. Hers, Naomi's and Jade Cargill's entrance was the coolest of the night.
There were plenty of "Rocky" references — the movie, not Dwayne Johnson — but my favorite was Chad Gable saying Sami Zayn owed him a favor a la Apollo Creed in "Rocky III"
Sami Zayn ending Gunther's record Intercontinental Championship reign was the night's biggest surprise, by far.
The main event, while having a relatively predictable outcome, still delivered. The Rock showed that even in his 50s, he's still a main-event level star.
WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 40, takes place this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The two-night extravaganza features 13 matches, with all seven of WWE's major championships on the line. Here's how we predict the event will unfold.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.