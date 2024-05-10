WR Zay Jones signing with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are adding another wide receiver to their roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and more, former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones, who visited the team earlier in the week, will sign with Arizona.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it is a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million.

Jones was cut by the Jaguars after the draft. He is 29 years old and 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds.

He was originally a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2017. He spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars. Last season, playing in only nine games, he had 34 receptions for 321 yards and two touchdowns. The previous year, he had 82 catches for 823 yards and five touchdowns, setting career-highs in both receptions and yards.

He missed the final seven games of the season with a torn PCL.

He immediately becomes the most accomplished receiver on the team. If he is healthy, the receiver room is suddenly solidified with a top four of rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Jones.

We will find out the specific terms of the deal, how much is guaranteed at signing and hoe much is tied to games active and performance incentives.

But he adds more length and athleticism to the receiver room. If healthy, he will be a great addition.

