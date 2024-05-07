Cardinals meeting with free agent WR Zay Jones

The Arizona Cardinals, after drafting a pair of receivers last month, could be adding a veteran to the room. According to Jordan Schultz, receiver Zay Jones is meeting with the team on Tuesday.

Jones was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the draft and has met with the Tennessee Titans.

Jones is 29 years old and 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds.

He was originally a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2017. He spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars. Last season, playing in only nine games, he had 34 receptions for 321 yards and two touchdowns. The previous year, he had 82 catches for 823 yards and five touchdowns, setting career-highs in both receptions and yards.

The Cardinals, who needed to remake their receiver room this offseason, saw Marquise Brown leave in free agency and traded Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons. As of right now, their projected top four receivers on the depth chart would be rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and free agent addition Chris Moore.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire