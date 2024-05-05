WR Tejhaun Palmer offers high upside with size, athleticism

The Arizona Cardinals doubled up at receiver in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, selecting Tejhaun Palmer with the 191st pick in the draft, a pick they acquired by moving back three spots in third third round after trading away the sixth-round pick they had to acquire a fourth third-round pick.

Palmer has length and athleticism and is an intriguing addition to the wide receiver room, although he will need some polishing.

He is nearly 6-foot-2 and weighs 210 pounds. He ran a 4.45-second 40 at his pro day, which is great for his size.

At UAB, he caught 47 passes for 858 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging over 18 yards per catch.

When you have 12 draft picks, this is exactly the sort of pick you make late in the draft. He has high-end athletic traits and was productive his final year. He played at the Hula Bowl and the Shrine Bowl, catching one pass for 12 yards.

It will be hard for him to make the roster with Marvin Harrison, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Chris Moore all expected to make the roster.

He was a solid selection when the receivers left on the board were not as athletic. USC’s Brenden Rice was on the board.

Overall, a solid pick, earning a ‘B’ from me.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire