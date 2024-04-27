Cardinals draft UAB WR Tejhaun Palmer in 6th round

The Arizona Cardinals have doubled up at receiver in the 2024 NFL draft. Using their sixth-round pick, No. 191 overall, they selected receiver Tejhaun Palmer, who played at UAB.

He is almost 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. He is considered a freak athlete, making Bruce Feldman’s college football freaks list this year.

Last season for UAB, he caught 47 catches for 858 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 18.3 yards per reception. He had four 100-yard receiving games.

At his pro day, he ran the 40 in 4.45 seconds, did 19 reps of the bench press and posted a 35-inch vertical jump and 122-inch broad jump.

He played in the Hula Bowl and the Shrine Bowl, where he also had some experience on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire