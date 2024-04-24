Which WR will the Steelers trade for?

On Wednesday, the news came out that the Pittsburgh Steelers were restructuring the contract of edge defender Alex Highsmith to free up $7 million in cap space. With that, the trade anxiety around a top-tier wide receiver immediately intensified.

The two names being brought up when it comes to a trade are Courtland Sutton and Brandon Aiuyk. In Sutton, you get a talented player who has a solid relationship in place with new quarterback Russell Wilson. Aiyuk doesn’t have that relationship objectively speaking, is much more talented.

Trading for either one would come with a new contract that means money. The total cost of acquiring Aiyuk from draft picks to contract would be much more than that for Sutton but again it is about return on the investment.

This could all happen very quickly now that the Steelers are freeing up cap space. Cast your vote and let us know which receiver you think the Steelers will trade for.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire