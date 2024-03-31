WR De'Zie Jones breaks down his commitment to Ohio State
Rivals.com
Ohio State is now up to three new commitments on a big recruiting weekend in Columbus. De'Zie Jones from Wayne (N.J.) De Paul Catholic has committed to Ohio State, joining Rivals250 linebacker Tarvos Alford, who committed today, and Rivals250 defensive end London Merritt, who committed on Friday.
*****
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter
*****