WR DeAndre Hopkins will be game-day decision vs. Jaguars with rib injury

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins has not yet missed a game since he was acquired before last season. He has only missed two games his entire career.

His status for the Cardinals’ Week 3 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars could be in doubt.

After sitting out Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practice with a rib injury, he was not on the field for the open part of Friday’s practice, according to AZCardinals.com’s Darren Urban.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Hopkins would be a game-day decision to play.

However, receiver A.J. Green, when he spoke to reporters on Thursday, downplayed the idea that Hopkins would miss a game.

“Hop doesn’t miss games,” Green said. “He’ll be fine.”

Unless his ribs are bad, it would be a big surprise if Hopkins isn’t out there on the field on Sunday. Even if he can’t do much, his presence on the field requires attention.

So he might not have a super productive game, but he probably will end up playing.

