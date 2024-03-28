WR Aidan Mizell shines and other takeaways from Florida football spring practice

Florida football held its seventh practice of the spring on Thursday afternoon at the Sanders Practice Fields.

In all, the Florida Gators will hold 15 practices leading up to the Orange and Blue game on April 13.

Florida edge rushers coach Mike Peterson said the chemistry of the defensive coaching staff is coming together with the additions of new secondary coach Will Harris, new defensive line coach Gerald Chatman and new linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

More options off edge: Which Florida football edge rushers are out to prove they can produce in 2024?

Practice report: DL Kelby Collins in non-contact jersey and other takeaways from Florida football practice

"Everybody in the room has seen a lot of football, so you know, our job is to come together and do what's best for the team," Peterson said. "You know, look at what we have, what we've done in the past, and how does that fit in together."

On offense, there's more continuity, with Jonathan Decoster as the lone new coach on the offensive line. Decoster came from the Cleveland Brows, where he was an assistant offensive line coach.

"It’s given us another set of eyes and ears and perspective on the position," Florida co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Rob Sale said.

Here are three takeaways from the 15-minute open portion of Thursday's practice:

Florida football WR Aidan Mizell has a solid day

Florida wide receiver Aidan Mizell has a solid day in pass catching drills, hauling in throws from quarterbacks Graham Mertz and D.J. Lagway. Mizell, a four-star recruit from Orlando, is vying to take on a bigger role in UF's offense in 2024 after redshirting last season.

UF football DL Kelby Collins back as full participant

Florida defensive lineman Kelby Collins was back as a full participant in drills on Thursday after wearing a non-contact jersey on Friday. The defensive line continued its intense instruction from first-year UF defensive line coach Gerald Chatman, who has displayed intensity so far while instructing drills.

Safety Jordan Castell also went through drills in a non-contact jersey, while tight end Gavin Hill and wide receiver Andy Jean remained in black jerseys on the sidelines. Also in non-contact jerseys working out inside the facility were running back Cam Carroll and tight end Keon Zipperer.

Florida football hosts high school coaches

Florida hosted about 50-100 high school football coaches from throughout the state for practice as the Gators are holding their annual "chalk talk" clinic for high school coaches. Area coaches from Oak Hall and Gainesville Eastside were among those in attendance.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 3 takeways from Florida Gators football spring practice