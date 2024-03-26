DL Kelby Collins in non-contact jersey and other takeaways from Florida football practice

Florida football held its sixth practice of the spring on Tuesday at the Sanders Practice Fields.

In all, the Florida Gators will hold 15 practices this spring, culminating with the Orange and Blue game on April 13 at The Swamp.

Through the early part of spring drills, Florida coach Billy Napier said the new members of the coaching staff are making an impact, and level of competition has raised. Florida returns 13 starters and the 16 freshman enrollees on the field have brought energy and talent.

"There’s intensity, a little different level of focus with this group," Napier said. "There’s a healthy respect between the offense and the defense, and I think we’re making progress there, we’re building culture. I think we can compete and still come back together and be a team. For the first time you’ve got experience, you’ve got some young talent, there’s depth, so there’s more competition."

Here are three takeaways from Tuesday's practice:

Florida football DL Kelby Collins in non-contact jersey

Florida sophomore defensive lineman Kelby Collins was in a non-contact jersey but took part in drills. Much is expected of the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Collins, who is working out at both the edge and inside early this spring.

As a true freshman, Collins earned freshman All-SEC honors last season, finishing with 23 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and sacks, four quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and forced fumble.

"I can bring versatility on the front, obviously being a smaller interior rusher," Collins said. "I can bring some speed, when we need to pass rush I can also go back outside to the five and still bring that physicality and speed that we may need if we put in a different package, stuff like that. Just being selfless and whatever the team needs I feel like I’m able to do.”

Linebackers Shemar James and Derek Wingo continued to work out in non-contact jerseys as well. Wide receiver Andy Jean, running back Cam Carroll, tight end Gavin Hill, tight end Keon Zippperer and edge rusher Jack Pyburn worked out on the side in non-contact jerseys.

Young UF football wide receivers getting more reps

Jean's injury has allowed UF's younger wide receivers to get more reps. Two incoming freshman, T.J. Abrams and Tank Hawkins, have stood out with their speed, shiftiness and route-running ability.

UF football offensive linemen and defensive linemen go through live drills

UF's offensive and defensive linemen went through live, one-on-one, pass rush/block drills during Tuesday's practice. Walk-on redshirt freshman defensive lineman Andre Morris flashed during one drill, though the offensive line for the most part held its own. UF incoming freshman five-star edge rusher L.J. McCray was stonewalled for the most part by UF's more experienced offensive linemen.

