Florida football edge rushers out to prove they can produce in 2024

Florida football edge rushers coach Mike Peterson is aware of the lack of production from his position group last season.

The Florida Gators finished with 22 sacks in 2023, ranking 12th in the SEC. But Peterson views it more of a symptom of the entire defense.

"Sacks is a combination of the whole defense," Peterson said. "You know, it's not only on the front guys, not on the secondary, not on the linebackers, you know, I don't think the defense as a whole has been where it needs to be."

Peterson, a former UF linebacker standout from 1995-98 who went on to a 14-year NFL career, is excited about the potential of UF's edge rushers effecting the quarterback heading into the 2024 season. Florida lost its sack leader, Princely Umanmielen (39 tackles, 7 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries in 2023) to the transfer portal as he wound up signing with Ole Miss in January.

"I got a lot of guys, man, and I'm excited about them," Peterson said. "I got some young ones, I got some old ones that was here last year. So, I'm excited about the group as a whole."

Florida football DE Justus Boone the leader of the group

Peterson said Justus Boone, coming off a torn ACL suffered last August the week before the start of the 2023 season, is the leader of the group. The 6-foot-3, 267-pound Boone, from Sumter, S.C., posted 1.5 sacks in his first two seasons before being sidelined the entire 2023 due to injury.

"Boone kind of gets the group right," Peterson said. "So, he's definitely the leader of the group, and you know what he can do on the field. Right now, he's going through probably the hardest thing in football. I tell all the guys, you know, 'Injury, it's a process coming back. You want to be ready tomorrow, but it doesn't work that way. You got to do what you're supposed to do in the training room and get yourself back.' "

Boone said he's on track to begin full practice next fall.

"I’m non-contact right now, the numbers and stuff are not quite there, but definitely progressing," Boone said. "I’m a little bit ahead of progress, but we’re just still being precautious, not rushing anything, so I can make sure I prepare for when the season’s coming.”

Boone isn't the only edge rusher coming off a torn ACL. Junior Jack Pyburn suffered a torn ACL during UF's 39-36 overtime loss to Arkansas at The Swamp on Nov. 4. and is working his way back to health.

"Jack Pyburn, so he’s the grit of the group - and it’s frustrating for him," Peterson said. "I have to talk to those guys all the time. There’s a lot of mental things that go into it when you get injured. Jack told me the other day, 'Coach, why don’t you just let me go play?' You know what I’m saying — 'It don'’t work that way, Jack.’ But he’s battled it."

Florida football sophomore DEs T.J. Searcy, Kelby Collins emerging

Searcy and Collins both played as true freshmen last season, earning All-SEC freshman honors. The 6-5, 254-pound Searcy finished the 2023 season with26 tackles (nine solo), 3.5 tackles-for-loss, 0.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Florida defensive lineman Justus Boone (1) tags Florida edge rusher T.J. Searcy (19) as they run a drill during Florida spring football practice at Sanders Practice Fields on Tuesday.

"A guy that could do it all," Peterson said. "You know, he can play the run, he can rush the passer, he can drop into coverage. Complete player, and a great kid also. That's probably the biggest thing he has going for him."

From Thomaston, Ga., Searcy was a four-star recruit out of high school who had offers from Clemson, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan and Tennessee.

"I feel like I’ve gained a lot of size in this offseason," Searcy said. "I’ve gotten a lot stronger and I feel like my pass rush is getting a lot better.”

Like Searcy, Collins appeared in all 12 games as a true freshman, finishing with 23 tackles, 1.5 tackle-for-loss and sacks, four quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and forced fumble. At 6-3, 275 pounds, Collins is versatile enough to play inside and outside on the defensive line.

"That’s the ultimate team player," Peterson said. "I tip my hat to Kelby Collins, man, I will always be a fan of Kelby, the way he accepted it and what he’s doing out there on the field for us now.”

Can UF football incoming freshman 5-star L.J. McCray contribute?

McCray, from Mainland High in Daytona Beach, arrived as the number two overall defensive lineman in the Class of 2024 and the number six overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports composite. He enrolled early to take part in spring drills and at 6-6, 274 pounds has impressed coaches with his work both on and off the field.

"He's a worker, I'll tell you that," Peterson said. "You know, the guy, he's meeting a lot. Early in the process, it was every night, he was up there and we was getting it. As a coach, that's exciting. When you've got a young guy to come in and wants to be great."

Searcy also praised McCray's work ethic.

"I love working out with him, getting on the field with him," Searcy said. "He’s a very hard worker for sure.”

