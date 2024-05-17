World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested outside PGA Championship

Booking photo of Scott Scheffler, who was detained by police Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship. (Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections )

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday morning near Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., where he was scheduled to play in the second round of the PGA Championship.

Scheffler, who won the Masters last month, was booked by the Louisville Metro Police Department at 7:28 a.m. EDT on four charges: second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

About 90 minutes earlier, a pedestrian had been struck by a bus while crossing the road outside the country club, police said. Louisville Metro police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told local radio station WHAS-AM that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was backed up for at least a mile both ways on the only road leading to the golf course. Scheffler, who was scheduled to start his round at 8:48 a.m. EDT, attempted to drive onto a median to get around the crash scene — according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the incident — ignoring a police officer who screamed for him to stop.

Scheffler drove 10 to 20 yards toward the entrance, according to ESPN, and a police officer at one point "attached himself to the side of Scheffler's car."

Images show Scheffler handcuffed and being taken to jail. Maj. Jason Logsdon of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections told ESPN that Scheffler was released at 8:40 a.m. Scheffler is reportedly back at the club and wearing his golf clothes. Because of the crash, tournament play was delayed and Scheffler's tee time was rescheduled for 10:08 EDT.

Scheffler posted a statement about the incident on Instagram around 9:45 a.m:

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers," he wrote. "It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything into perspective."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.