Who won NASCAR Cup race in Kansas? Winner is Kyle Larson, plus full results
In the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history, Kyle Larson overcame Chris Buescher at the end of the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday.
The scoring monitor had Buescher winning the race as soon as it ended, but a review showed that Larson actually won by 0.001 of a second.
"I didn't know if I won or not," Larson said. "It was just an incredible finish."
Larson, in the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, led 63 of the 267 laps on the 1.5-mile oval. It was his second win of the 2024 season, his second win at Kansas and his 25th career win.
The start of the race was delayed three hours by rain and darkness started to set in late in the second stage.
Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.
The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
3. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
10. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
11. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
12. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
13. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
14. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
17. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
18. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
19. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
21. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22. Corey Heim, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
23. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
24. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
28. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
29. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30. Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
31. Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
32. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
33. Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
35. Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
36. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
37. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
38. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
