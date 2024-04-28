Who won NASCAR Cup race in Dover? Winner is Denny Hamlin, plus full results
Denny Hamlin held off Kyle Larson to win the Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Hamlin led for the entire final run after taking the lead on the next-to-last restart, but his lead was cut to a few car lengths in the final laps by Larson. But the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet never got a good shot to pass or get alongside the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.
The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Corey Heim, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
