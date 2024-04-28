Advertisement

Who won NASCAR Cup race in Dover? Winner is Denny Hamlin, plus full results

Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
Denny Hamlin held off Kyle Larson to win the Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Hamlin led for the entire final run after taking the lead on the next-to-last restart, but his lead was cut to a few car lengths in the final laps by Larson. But the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet never got a good shot to pass or get alongside the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:

  1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  2. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  3. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  4. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  5. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  6. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  7. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

  8. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  9. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  10. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  11. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

  12. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  13. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  14. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  15. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

  16. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

  17. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  18. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  19. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  20. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  21. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  22. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  23. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

  24. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  25. Corey Heim, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  26. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  27. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  28. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  29. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

  30. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  31. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  32. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

  33. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  34. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  36. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  37. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

