Who won NASCAR Cup race in Dover? Winner is Denny Hamlin, plus full results

Denny Hamlin held off Kyle Larson to win the Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Hamlin led for the entire final run after taking the lead on the next-to-last restart, but his lead was cut to a few car lengths in the final laps by Larson. But the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet never got a good shot to pass or get alongside the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Corey Heim, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

