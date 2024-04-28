NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard of Wurth 400

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on the 1-mile Dover Motor Speedway for Sunday's Wurth 400.

This will be an entirely different challenge from last week's race at Talladega, where 150 laps of fuel mileage gave way to carnage in the final laps and a victory for Tyler Reddick.

Dover's concrete surface often produces a tire management and fuel mileage race. It's also likely to feature a lot of green flag racing and different strategies.

NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard

Follow along with our live race updates, with green flag set for after 1 p.m. CT on Sunday.

LIVE LEADERBOARD: Full field leaderboard of NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Dover

Lap 363: Denny Hamlin leads Kyle Larson by 1.5 seconds

Denny Hamlin is the leader with 37 laps to go. Kyle Larson is second, 1.5 seconds back. Will lap traffic factor into the end?

Chase Elliott is back to 6th, with Kyle Busch up to 5th. Daniel Hemric has held inside the top 10 after the strategy play

Lap 338: Denny Hamlin leads off the restart

Denny Hamlin doesn't have quite the instant lead he had a couple restarts ago, but it is a second gap.

Noah Gragson holds off Chase Elliott for fourth.

Lap 328: William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell crash on restart

Bubba Wallace spins off the bumper of Zane Smith off of turn 2, collecting William Byron and Christopher Bell. All three with extensive damage.

Miles the Monster just woke up 😳 Big trouble pic.twitter.com/h44ANjx74o — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 28, 2024

Lap 321: Caution for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is riding the inside wall down the backstretch, and the caution is out. He spun off turn 2 and slapped the wall. He was having a good day, even earning stage points.

That was in the middle of green flag stops. Daniel Hemric is the leader, with Larson ahead of Hamlin for second. It appears only the top 8 is on the lead lap. Ryan Blaney gets the free pass. Hemric will stop since he hadn't yet.

A bad break for Stenhouse. A big break for Hemric. https://t.co/iqaKGihMgg pic.twitter.com/Kq6sqNeKxr — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 28, 2024

Lap 318: Leaders are down pit road

Denny Hamlin comes down pit road, and most of the others follow within the lap.

Lap 307: When will the final stop be?

Denny Hamlin is back in lap traffic, and Kyle Larson has cut the deficit to 1.7 seconds.

With less than 100 laps to go, it could be final stop time soon.

Lap 272: Denny Hamlin has a 3-second lead

Denny Hamlin has the largest lead of the race to this point, at 3.3 seconds over Kyle Larson.

Some notes down the running order:

Josh Berry is up to 12th, the best running spot under green that he's had

Ross Chastain has not been a factor today, now running 15th

William Byron doesn't seem to be able to move up the field like his teammates did earlier, currently in 18th

Joey Logano is 20th

Lap 259: Denny Hamlin wins race off of pit road and leads the restart

Denny Hamlin leads off of pit road, then rockets to a five car length lead on the restart. Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. make up the rest of the top five.

Bowman and his spotter had a testy exchange during the caution.

Spotter Kevin Hamlin was trying to pump up Alex Bowman and told him to drive like an a-hole the rest of the way. Bowman said let him just drive. All of it in more colorful language. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 28, 2024

Kyle Larson wins Stage 2

Kyle Larson navigates lap traffic just well enough to hold off Alex Bowman to win Stage 2.

The top 10:

Kyle Larson Alex Bowman Denny Hamlin Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott Kyle Busch Tyler Reddick Ryan Blaney Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Bubba Wallace

21 cars are on the lead lap.

Lap 230: Brad Keselowski hits the wall, comes down pit road

Brad Keselowski's bad day continues. He's in the wall again and has to come down pit road. He is now three laps down.

Alex Bowman nearly caught Kyle Larson for the lead about 10 laps earlier but couldn't complete the pass in lap traffic and is now a second behind the leader. Chase Elliott is up to 5th. William Byron's poor pit stop still has him mired outside the top 15.

Lap 191: Kyle Larson moves up the running order after pit stops

Kyle Larson and the other Hendrick cars pit earlier than Martin Truex Jr. and Larson undercuts Truex during the pit cycle for the lead among those who have pitted. Only Corey Lajoie remains out on the track.

William Byron had a long pit stop after the jack dropped during the stop. He's now outside the top 10.

Lap 165: Martin Truex leads by 1.7 seconds

Martin Truex Jr. doesn't appear to have the same issue later in runs as he reaches lap traffic. Truex's lead over second place William Byron is 1,7 seconds as he approaches Daniel Suarez in 27th. Most of the lap traffic before that went two laps down.

Alex Bowman is up to 6th. AJ Allmendinger is having a good run after a good qualifying session, sitting in 10th. Kaulig needs a good weekend.

Lap 128: Martin Truex Jr. keeps lead after the restart

Martin Truex Jr. leads William Byron to the restart. We should get a good sense of race strategy in the next 100 laps or so.

Martin Truex Jr. wins Stage 1 after Brad Keselowski spins

Brad Keselowski brings out the caution with two laps to go before the end of the first stage. Keselowski was battling Noah Gragson for 12th, We've seen several drivers lose it. No fault of anyone but physics.

Stage 1 results:

Martin Truex Jr. William Byron Tyler Reddick Ryan Blaney Kyle Larson Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch Alex Bowman Chase Elliott Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Four Hendrick Chevrolets in the top 9.

Lap 115: Martin Truex Jr. to the lead

Martin Truex Jr. takes the lead with six laps to go in Stage 1. William Byron was having trouble lapping Daniel Suarez, which brought the rest of the top five to him.

Lap 98: Jimmie Johnson lapped by William Byron

Jimmie Johnson, in 31st, is now a lap down after being passed by leader William Byron. It can't be a fun time for Johnson or his fans to see him be non-competitive again this season at a track where he has won 11 times. The car has changed, but if Johnson can't be competitive at Dover, where can he be? That's no way for a Hall of Fame driver to end his career even as a part-timer.

Lap 81: William Byron to the lead as Tyler Reddick joins front two cars

William Byron passes Ryan Blaney for the lead, with Tyler Reddick within a second. The leaders will catch lap traffic soon.

Martin Truex Jr. has moved up to fourth, with Kyle Larson in 6th and Chase Elliott in 9th. Chase Briscoe has fallen back to 19th after the initial surge on the restart.

Ryan Preece has smoke inside car, goes to the garage

Ryan Preece comes down pit road and heads to the garage after reporting that the smoke inside his car has not gotten better. Preece reports that it could be the foam inside the door that is smoking.

Lap 45: Ryan Blaney leads William Byron to the green

Ryan Blaney leads off pit road and leads on the restart as the field gets sorted. Denny Hamlin goes from 3rd to 8th. Chase Briscoe is inside the top 5 now, in 5th.

Chase Elliott has entered the top 15.

Todd Gilliland did get re-fired, but he is six laps down.

Lap 38: Caution for a Todd Gilliland spin

Todd Gilliland spins down the frontstretch and stops near the inside wall. It looks like his day is done. Gilliland lost it coming off of turn 4 while working under Austin Dillon.

Gilliland didn't hit too hard but can't get moving.

First caution of the day in Dover. Here's what happened: https://t.co/AK5LQaavSe pic.twitter.com/cAxEIs5uDE — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 28, 2024

Lap 34: Ryan Blaney to the lead

Ryan Blaney works the bottom line and drives past Kyle Busch for the lead. Tyler Reddick is closing in for second.

Some updates for drivers that had a poor starting position:

Chase Elliott is up to 22nd after starting 29th

Kyle Larson is up to 13th after starting 21st

Christopher Bell is up to 23rd after spinning in qualifying

Lap 15: Busch leads Blaney

Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney have pulled away from the rest of the field; there's a half-second between the two leaders, and they are 1.5 seconds ahead of third place Tyler Reddick.

They will start lapping the back of the field soon. Beware, Jimmie Johnson (32nd), Daniel Suarez (31st) and Christopher Bell (30th).

Green flag on a sunny Delaware day

Kyle Busch leads the field to the green flag and gets a very good jump. The outside line seems to be the preferred restart lane.

Kyle Busch on the pole; full NASCAR Cup Series in Dover starting lineup

Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green flag on Sunday after winning the pole during Saturday's qualifying session.

The top 10:

1. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

2. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

3. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

5. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

6. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

8. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

9. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Find the full starting lineup here.

NASCAR race radio coverage: How to listen to NASCAR Cup race at Dover

The Geico 500 at Talladega will be aired on the radio by the Performance Racing Network. PRN has affiliates all across the country, and their feed can also be streamed on GoPRN.com and on NASCAR.com as well as the NASCAR app. The race can also be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

NASCAR Cup Series Dover race TV schedule, start time

Green Flag Time: Approx. 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 28

TV coverage: FS1 (coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT Sunday)

Radio: PRN (TBD in Nashville)

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

The Wurth 400 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Recent NASCAR Cup Series winners at Dover

2023 spring race: Martin Truex Jr.

2022 spring race: Chase Elliott

2021 spring race: Alex Bowman

