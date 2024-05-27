Who won NASCAR Cup race in Charlotte? Winner is Christopher Bell, plus full results

Christopher Bell is the winner of the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a race shortened to 249 laps by rain.

Bell earns his second win of the Cup Series season after holding off Brad Keselowski on what can now be considered a late-race restart.

Kyle Larson, who hustled back from Indianapolis after running the rain-delayed Indy 500, will end up running zero laps in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Justin Allgaier, who started in the back of the field after Larson qualified the car Saturday, finished 13th in relief of Larson.

Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Justin Allgaier, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Ty Dillon, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet BJ McLeod, No. 66 Power Source Ford Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford JJ Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

