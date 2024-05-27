Who won NASCAR Cup race in Charlotte? Winner is Christopher Bell, plus full results
Christopher Bell is the winner of the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a race shortened to 249 laps by rain.
Bell earns his second win of the Cup Series season after holding off Brad Keselowski on what can now be considered a late-race restart.
Kyle Larson, who hustled back from Indianapolis after running the rain-delayed Indy 500, will end up running zero laps in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Justin Allgaier, who started in the back of the field after Larson qualified the car Saturday, finished 13th in relief of Larson.
Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.
RECAP: NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte: Live updates, highlights, leaderboard of Coca-Cola 600
Who won the NASCAR Charlotte race? Winner, race results for Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race
The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Justin Allgaier, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Dillon, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
BJ McLeod, No. 66 Power Source Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
JJ Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup results in Charlotte: Christopher Bell is winner Sunday