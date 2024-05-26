NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard of Coca-Cola 600

The NASCAR Cup Series will run the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway with eyes on Kyle Larson's participation in the Indy 500, possible weather interruptions and more.

Sunday won't lack for newsworthiness. The Indy 500 start time has been delayed, and Kyle Larson is still in Indianapolis in anticipation for a late-afternoon start. If he remains in Indy to get that race completed, the Cup Series points lead won't be in Charlotte to run the 600. Either way, it looks like the double will have to wait for Larson.

Possible weather later in the evening on Sunday could impact the Coca-Cola 600, depending on timing.

And on the track, Ty Gibbs is on the pole for the first time in his Cup career. Gibbs is also searching for his first Cup win.

Follow along with our live race updates, with green flag set for after 5 p.m. CT on Sunday. We'll also keep tabs of Larson's performance in Indianapolis and any late changes in his status.

Kyle Larson settles in as Indy 500 is underway

Kyle Larson and the 32 other drivers in the Indy 500 field take the green flag at about 3:45 p.m. CT.

TROUBLE right at the start!



Multiple cars involved in a Lap 1 incident!



📺: #Indy500 on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/7jXuG3oJ1F — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 26, 2024

Hendrick Motorsports confirms Kyle Larson will race in Indy 500, won't make start of Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Larson will start the Indianapolis 500, now set for an estimated 3:45 p.m. CT start time, and will miss the start of the Coca-Cola 600, Hendrick Motorsports confirmed via a tweet.

Despite the rain delay, @KyleLarsonRacin will start the Indianapolis 500. pic.twitter.com/o3oxFO7R8i — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) May 26, 2024

Justin Allgaier will start in the No. 5 car in Charlotte. He will have to move to the back of the field with the driver change.

Allgaier told FOX Sports and The Athletic that Larson would take over if the 500 finishes up and Larson can make it to Charlotte Motor Speedway before the end of the 600 to finish the race.

. @bobpockrass and I spoke to Justin Allgaier. Allgaier told us that whether Kyle Larson were to arrive "on Lap or with 10 (laps) to go," Larson would get in the No. 5 Hendrick car to finish the Coca-Cola 600. — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) May 26, 2024

NASCAR has not said if it will grant a playoff waiver to Larson.

Who will race for Kyle Larson if he can't make it to Charlotte?

Kyle Larson looks likely to stay in Indianapolis to run the Indy 500 after weather delayed the start until the late afternoon. If he can't make it to Charlotte Motor Speedway in time, Justin Allgaier will run the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the 600 as the backup driver.

Donald Trump expected to appear at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, per FOX Sports.

It won't be his first NASCAR race. Trump attended the 2020 Daytona 500, giving a speech and taking a lap around the track in his limousine prerace.

Trump is the frontrunner to earn the GOP nomination for the presidential election in November.

Ty Gibbs on the pole; full NASCAR Cup Series in Charlotte starting lineup

Ty Gibbs won the pole for Sunday's race, his first career Cup Series pole.

The top 10:

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota (will fall to the back of the field before green flag after failing inspection) Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Find the full starting lineup here.

NASCAR race radio coverage: How to listen to NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte will be aired on the radio by the Performance Racing Network. PRN has affiliates all across the country, and their feed can also be streamed on GoPRN.com and on NASCAR.com as well as the NASCAR app. The race can also be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

NASCAR Cup Series Charlotte race TV schedule, start time

Green Flag Time: Approx. 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 26

TV coverage: FOX (coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. CT Sunday)

Radio: PRN (TBD in Nashville)

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required).

The Coca-Cola 600 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Recent NASCAR Cup Series winners at Charlotte

2023: Ryan Blaney

2022: Denny Hamlin

2021: Kyle Larson

