Who won Daytona Xfinity race? Winner is Austin Hill, plus full NASCAR results

For the third straight year Austin Hill won the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 race at Daytona International Speedway Monday night.

It was the seventh career win for Hill, driver of the Richard Childress Racing No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro. Hill had been involved in a crash earlier in the race and had to come from the back of the field several times because of trouble on pit road.

Austin Hill gets to the checkered flag first to win Stage 2 of the United Rentals 300 on Monday night at Daytona International Speedway.

After the ninth caution with three laps to go Chandler Smith jumped ahead of Jordan Anderson and into the lead.

Anderson regained the lead on the same lap then Hill past Anderson with two laps to go and held on the rest of the way even after another another crash happened near the back of the field on the final lap. The caution flag never came out after that crash.

The race was moved from Sunday to Monday night due to inclement weather and took place after the Daytona 500.

Watch Hill win via FS1:

THREE DAYTONA WINS TO OPEN THE SEASON IN A ROW FOR AUSTIN HILL! #NASCARonFS1 pic.twitter.com/50f7iKJzBo — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2024

Who won the Daytona Xfinity race? Winner, NASCAR race results

The top 10 (unofficial) finishers of the Xfinity Series United Rentals 300:

1: Austin Hill

2. Sheldon Creed

3. Jordan Anderson

4. Parker Retzlaff

5. Chandler Smith

6. Riley Herbst

7. John Hunter Nemechek

8. Justin Allgaier

9. Brandon Jones

10. A. J. Allmendinger

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Daytona Xfinity winner: Austin Hill takes NASCAR race after Daytona 500