Women's Six Nations 2024: Rosie Galligan says coach John Mitchell is honest about selection

Rosie Galligan scored a second-half try in England's victory over Wales at Ashton Gate [Getty Images]

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v England Venue: Hive Stadium, Edinburgh Dates: Saturday, 13 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST

England players understand head coach John Mitchell's selection rationale because he is "open and honest", says lock Rosie Galligan.

Mitchell made seven changes from a winning side against Italy for their Women's Six Nations victory over Wales.

Galligan, one of those changes, was player of the match at Ashton Gate.

"It is a really competitive position. You have to put everything out on the pitch to get that shirt," she said.

"Putting on the Red Rose and white shirt is such a privilege and it is never nice to hear you are not playing.

"Mitch has such an open and honest approach you understand his rationale."

Galligan, 25, is challenging for a starting spot with Abbie Ward, who started the World Cup final defeat by New Zealand in 2022, and the experienced Zoe Aldcroft, who scored on her 50th cap against Wales.

Mitchell was keen to get Ward back up to speed with international rugby against Italy. The 31-year-old had not played since the World Cup for England after giving birth.

Despite Ward starting ahead of Galligan for the opener, the Saracens lock rewarded Mitchell's faith against Wales with a try and a standout performance in the line-out.

"Us three have a really good relationship. We are all competitive in that sense and push each other to be better," Galligan said.

"At times someone is going to have to take the lower role in terms of rankings in the line-outs, but we are all in it to be the best.

"We are here to win the Six Nations and the World Cup. Whatever is best for the team is something we pride ourselves on and putting the Red Rose first."

England are top of the table and face Scotland on Saturday, which will be a sell-out at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh and set a Scotland women's home record crowd of 7,774.