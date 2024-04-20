Women's Six Nations 2024: England 88-10 Ireland - Abby Dow and Ellie Kildunne score hat-tricks

Ellie Kildunne picked up her second player of the match award in a row [Getty Images]

Women's Six Nations: England v Ireland England: (38) 88 Tries: Dow 3, Hunt, Jones 2, Aldcroft, Kildunne 3, Breach 2, Kabeya, Feaunati Cons: Aitchison 9 Ireland: (3) 10 Try: Penalty try Pen: O'Brien

Abby Dow and Ellie Kildunne both scored a hat-tricks as England recorded a record win over Ireland in front of 48,778 at Twickenham to remain on course for the Grand Slam.

Centre Megan Jones and Jess Breach scored two tries each, with Natasha Hunt and Zoe Aldcroft also crossing.

Sadia Kabeya and Maddie Feaunati went over in the second half, with Ireland managing a penalty try in response.

England's previous record win over Ireland was a 79-0 victory in 2002.

Victory means the Red Roses have set up a potential Grand Slam decider with France next Saturday, who are also undefeated and face winless Wales on Sunday.

England will head to Bordeaux full of confidence that they can secure a third successive Grand Slam and a sixth successive Six Nations title.

Kildunne stars as England's attack clicks

England sealed a Six Nations Grand Slam against France in front of a world record women's crowd of 58,498 in their previous standalone match at Twickenham.

And the Red Roses wasted no time in putting on another show, as Dow fended off two Ireland players to superbly finish in the corner.

Head coach John Mitchell has called for his side to play with a higher tempo in attack, with his captain Marlier Packer saying her side must be brave.

Mistakes have been evident with this new style, but it all started to click at Twickenham, with Hunt spotting a gap at the ruck to break clear before eventually finishing off the second score.

Tries from Jones and Aldcroft quickly followed as a relentless Red Roses grabbed a bonus point in 20 minutes.

But it was Kildunne who was again the star performer. The full-back has been England's standout player this championship through her silky running and grabbed her seventh try of the campaign with another sharp finish.

This came after two eye-catching runs when the 24-year-old danced around countless helpless Irish defenders.

Kildunne, who made 190m in the first half, then turned provider for Dow who grabbed her second try.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England: Kildunne; Dow, Jones, Heard, Breach; Aitchison, Hunt; Botterman, Atkin-Davies, Muir, Talling, Aldcroft, Kabeya, Packer (capt), Matthews.

Replacements: Powell, Carson, Clifford, Hanlon, Feaunati, L Packer, Scarratt, Gregson.

Ireland: Delany; Corrigan, Higgins, Dalton, Parsons; O'Brien, Reilly; Djougang, Jones, Haney; Wall, O'Connor, Wafer, McMahon, Hogan.

Replacements: Moloney, O'Dowd, McGrath, Tuite, Ikahihifo, Scuffil-McCabe, Breen, Deely.

Referee: Aurelie Groizeleau