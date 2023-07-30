Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Germany face Colombia after co-hosts New Zealand crash out

New Zealand and Switzerland played out an underwhelming 0-0 stalemate at the Women’s World Cup, sending the co-hosts out of the tournament on goal difference and the Europeans through to the last 16 as Group A winners.

Norway’s 6-0 thrashing of the Philippines in the other group game in Auckland put them level on four points with New Zealand but second on goal difference. The results meant the Football Ferns, who stunned Norway in their opening match before losing to the Philippines in their second, became the first Women’s World Cup hosts to exit in the group stage.

Roared on by a near-capacity crowd of 25,947 at the indoor Dunedin Stadium, New Zealand lacked nothing in effort but could not find the goal they needed to progress. Switzerland and Norway will face either Spain or Japan, who play their Group C decider on Monday, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Germany will look to make two wins out of two in Group H as the two-time World Cup winners take on Colombia, after Morocco beat South Korea to record their historic first-ever victory at the tournament.

Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog:

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Latest updates

The Women’s World Cup continues in Australia and New Zealand

Co-hosts New Zealand draw 0-0 with Group A toppers Switzerland to crash out of home World Cup

Norway hammer Philippines 6-0 to reach last 16 despite missing Ada Hegerberg with injury

Morocco make history by stunning South Korea for first-ever World Cup win

Germany taking on Colombia in Group H after both teams won opening games

Women’s World Cup tips: Four of the best bets for Sunday’s fixtures

Latest score: Germany 0-0 Colombia

10:53 , Luke Baker

21 mins: It’s more great build-up play by Germany. An exquisite reverse pass from Oberdorf puts them in a really dangerous position but Magull scuffs her shot with defenders swarming and Colombia scramble away.

This has been really engaging stuff so far and Colombia’s physicality in defence is starting to rattle Germany slightly

Latest score: Germany 0-0 Colombia

10:50 , Luke Baker

15 mins: Attacking intent from Colombia from the off here. They’ve been a breath of fresh air and colour in the tournament so far. They’re holding their own against Germany so far.

Latest score: Germany 0-0 Colombia

10:38 , Luke Baker

5 mins: Underway in the final match of the day as Germany and Colombia do battle in Group H. Both teams won their openers - the Germans thumping Morocco and the Colombians surprising South Korea 2-0.

Two-time World Cup winners Germany are one of the favourites for the tournament but underdogs Colombia, who boast arguably the most exciting young player in world football - Linda Caicedo - in their team, will fancy upsetting the apple cart. The Sydney crowd fully behind the South Americans so far.

Report: Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand

10:14 , Luke Baker

Switzerland started the match on the front foot and midfielder Ramona Bachmann skipped past several defenders before her shot was blocked, but they were unable to keep the momentum going while New Zealand gradually upped the tempo. Jacqui Hand and Olivia Chance both hit the post while Katie Bowen’s shot was blocked and looked more likely to score.

Switzerland looked more comfortable after the break, with Seraina Piubel slicing a left-footed shot wide off the mark before being ruled offside, while the hosts struggled in the final third. Malia Steinmetz’s strike from the edge of the penalty area was saved as New Zealand became increasingly frantic in their efforts - goalkeeper Victoria Esson headed wide in the closing minutes - but Switzerland held firm and saw out the draw.

Switzerland and Norway will face either Spain or Japan, who play their Group C decider on Monday, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Latest scores: Norway 6-0 Philippines; Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand

10:01 , Luke Baker

FULL-TIME! And it’s over. Switzerland hold on for a frankly uninspiring 0-0 draw that sends them through and hosts New Zealand out. Norway hammer Philippines 6-0 to also book their place in the knockout stages

Group A final table

1. Switzerland - P3, W1, D2, L0, GF 2, GA 0, GD +2 Pts 5

2. Norway - P3, W1, D1, L1, GF 6, GA 1, GD +5 Pts 4

------------------------------------

3. New Zealand - P3, W1, D1, L1, GF 1, GA 1, GD 0 Pts 4

4. Philippines - P3, W1, D0, L2, GF 1, GA 8, GD -7 Pts 3

Latest scores: Norway 6-0 Philippines; Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand

09:58 , Luke Baker

90+7 mins: Time almost up for New Zealand, a matter of seconds left. Switzerland are heading through with Norway as it stands.

A free-kick pumped into the box but Switzerland clear for a throw-in.

Latest scores: Norway 6-0 Philippines; Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand

09:56 , Luke Baker

90+6 mins: And it’s the goalkeeper Esson who gets her head on the cross from Bowen but it goes wide!

Incidentally, Sophie Roman Haug has completed her hat-trick for Norway with a neat header back across goal. They’ve obliterated Philippines 6-0 and have smashed their way into the last 16.

Latest scores: Norway 6-0 Philippines; Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand

09:55 , Luke Baker

90+5 mins: Free-kick on the right for New Zealand, crowd getting behind them. Goalkeeper Victoria Esson is up!

Latest scores: Norway 5-0 Philippines; Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand

09:52 , Luke Baker

90+1 mins: Eight minutes of injury time - a lifeline for New Zealand. But they’ve offered little today. The crowd are clearly desperate to roar them on but haven’t been given enough to get behind.

Can they fashion one good chance to send them through to the last 16?

Latest scores: Norway 5-0 Philippines; Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand

09:49 , Luke Baker

88 mins: Into the final couple of minutes. The co-hosts are heading home unless they find a late goal against Switzerland.

Latest scores: Norway 5-0 Philippines; Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand

09:35 , Luke Baker

71 mins: Into the final 20 minutes and New Zealand desperately hunting the goal that would send them through. But in truth, this hasn’t been a good game and the Football Ferns haven’t offered enough going forward.

They’re starting to turn up the heat slightly though and an effort from Katie Bowen’s corner is on target, albeit easily saved by Thalmann

Latest scores: Norway 5-0 Philippines; Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand

09:22 , Luke Baker

60 mins: GOAL! Things going from bad to worse for the Philippines as a Guro Reiten penalty makes it 5-0 to Norway.

All eyes on Switzerland vs New Zealand now - a goal for the hosts and they’re through but the Swiss qualify instead if that doesn’t happen

Group A as it stands

1. Switzerland - P3, W1, D2, L0, GF 2, GA 0, GD +2 Pts 5

2. Norway - P3, W1, D1, L1, GF 5, GA 1, GD +4 Pts 4

------------------------------------

3. New Zealand - P3, W1, D1, L1, GF 1, GA 1, GD 0 Pts 4

4. Philippines - P3, W1, D0, L2, GF 1, GA 7, GD -6 Pts 3

Latest scores: Norway 4-0 Philippines; Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand

09:12 , Luke Baker

50 mins: GOAL! Norway are on cruise control. A cross fizzed into the Philippines box from the right and sliding defender Alicia Barker can only turn into her own net.

She watches in horror as the ball loops in but she had to go for it, with a Norway striker lurking at the back post. It’s hard to see Norway messing it up from here, so it appears to be a shootout between New Zealand and Switzerland for the other qualification spot. The hosts need a win.

Latest scores: Norway 3-0 Philippines; Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand

09:10 , Luke Baker

48 mins: A strong start to the second half from Switzerland as Ramona Bachmann twists and turns in the box but can’t get a clear shot on goal and New Zealand scramble the ball away.

Switzerland look in good shape to top the group currently but a goal from New Zealand would not only send the Football Ferns through but knock the Swiss out as it currently stands (with Norway handily beating Philippines). So much to play for here

Latest scores: Norway 3-0 Philippines; Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand

08:50 , Luke Baker

HALF-TIME! What a half for Norway. They’ve blitzed Philippines to lead 3-0 thanks to two goals from Haug and one from Graham Hansen. That has leapfrogged them to second in Group A. Hosts New Zealand have 45 minutes to find the goal that would send them through.

1. Switzerland - P3, W1, D2, L0, GF 2, GA 0, GD +2 Pts 5

2. Norway - P3, W1, D1, L1, GF 3, GA 1, GD +2 Pts 4

------------------------------------

3. New Zealand - P3, W1, D1, L1, GF 1, GA 1, GD 0 Pts 4

4. Philippines - P3, W1, D0, L2, GF 1, GA 5, GD -4 Pts 3

Morocco stun South Korea to claim first ever Women's World Cup victory

08:42 , Luke Baker

A result from earlier today, where Women’s World Cup history was made:

Debutants Morocco claimed their first-ever victory at the Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 win over South Korea, all but confirming the Asian side’s exit.

Morocco are 55 rungs below South Korea in the women’s rankings, but the African side made an early breakthrough with their first-ever World Cup goal in the sixth minute from striker Ibtissam Jraidi. Hanane Ait El Haj whipped in a cross from the right and Jraidi dived forward to make contact with a deft glancing header that went in at the far post.

Park Eun-sun nearly levelled with a diving header of her own at the other end but the forward saw her effort go agonisingly wide of the post, much to the relief of Khadija Er-Rmichi in Morocco’s goal.

Er-Rmichi saw Germany find the net six times in their group opener, but she was hardly tested by the South Koreans, who failed to have a shot on target and struggled to make inroads into the final third as the Moroccan defence stood firm.

Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina, who became the first player to wear a headscarf at the Women’s World Cup, made crucial interventions, while she almost scored from a set-piece when she volleyed a snapshot over the bar. She even took one for the team when she deliberately clipped Ji So-yun, who was racing through on goal on a counter- attack with support, accepting a yellow card without protest.

South Korea’s Casey Phair nearly equalised late in the game but the 16-year-old, who became the youngest player to take the field in Women’s World Cup history in their opener, fired wide to leave them bottom of the group.

Morocco are level with Germany and Colombia with three points ahead of their game later on Sunday. South Korea have zero points and will be eliminated if Germany avoid defeat.

Latest scores: Norway 3-0 Philippines; Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand

08:36 , Luke Baker

32 mins: Things are looking even better for Norway now. Caroline Graham Hansen was controversially dropped for the second group game and lashed out at coach Hege Riise.

Hansen apologised and was restored to the line-up for this crunch game and has just made it 3-0 to Norway over Philippines. She smashes into the bottom corner from 25 yards and the Scandinavians are firmly entrenched in second spot now.

Hosts New Zealand now need to better that result to qualify ahead of them but are being frustrated by table-topping Switzerland still.

Latest scores: Norway 2-0 Philippines; Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand

08:27 , Luke Baker

Midway through the first half in these crunch Group A games and a reminder of how things stand.

Group A as it stands

1. Switzerland - P3, W1, D2, L0, GF 2, GA 0, GD +2 Pts 5

2. Norway - P3, W1, D1, L1, GF 2, GA 1, GD +1 Pts 4

------------------------------------

3. New Zealand - P3, W1, D1, L1, GF 1, GA 1, GD 0 Pts 4

4. Philippines - P3, W1, D0, L2, GF 1, GA 4, GD -3 Pts 3

Latest score: Norway 2-0 Philippines

08:22 , Luke Baker

The battle for Group A qualification is underway and all four teams can still make it through.

Norway have started like a train against Philippines and Sophie Roman Haug has just headed in her second goal for them to lead 2-0 after 20 minutes. That means they go from the bottom of the group to qualifying in second as we stand.

But the big news is that, as it stands, hosts New Zealand are going out. They’re still 0-0 with Switzerland, who would finish top of the pile on five points, but New Zealand are being pipped by Norway to second on goal difference now. The Football Ferns need a goal.

Good morning

07:00 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s crunch time at the Women’s World Cup as co-hosts New Zealand battle for a place in the last-16 on the final round of fixtures in Group A.

The Football Ferns will qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first team if they beat Switzerland, but a draw may also be enough if Norway defeat the Philippines.

Norway come into the final day bottom of Group A after a tumultuous campaign so far, and they must beat the Philippines to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages, while hoping results elsewhere go their way.

Hege Riise, who controversially dropped Caroline Graham Hansen for the 0-0 draw against Switzerland, will be without star forward Ada Hegerberg due to a groin injury.

Germany will look to make two wins out of two in Group H as the two-time World Cup winners take on Colombia, while Morocco and South Korea go in search of their first points.

Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog