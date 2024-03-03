Watch: Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record

Caitlin Clark is king.

The Iowa star broke Pete Maravich's 54-year-old NCAA scoring record on Sunday with a free throw in the second quarter to put the Hawkeyes up 48-39 against Ohio State.

"Pistol Pete" Maravich scored 3,667 points in his career with LSU, which ended in 1970 before his Hall of Fame NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans-turned-Utah Jazz.

Last month, Clark broke the NCAA women's scoring record against Michigan with a signature logo 3-pointer. Kelsey Plum previously held the record with 3,527 points during her time at Washington. Clark also broke Lynette Woodard's record of 3,649 points from her playing days at Kansas before women's college basketball was sanctioned by the NCAA.

Clark's idol, former UConn star and four-time WNBA champion Maya Moore, was in attendance to witness her break Maravich's record. Woodard was also in the building to show her support.

On Thursday, Clark declared for the WNBA draft. She is forgoing her optional fifth year and will most likely be drafted by the Indiana Fever, who hold the No. 1 overall pick.

