Wizards vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (16-15) play against the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 21, 2021

Washington Wizards 0, Brooklyn Nets 0 (PPD)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Kyrie P/T, Postponements, Ask Me Anything twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:08 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

It’s a little known rule in the NFL rulebook, that if Washington is starting a backup or replacement QB, the game must be played at night on national TV. – 7:17 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

🚨☘️ NEW CELTICS POST UP ☘️🚨

On our Christmas-themed episode, we’re stuffing the Celtics’ stockings (elbow pads for Crash Nesmith), reflecting on when Kyrie wasn’t a Grinch, and adding Romeo’s bubble jacket to our holiday wish list.

📺 @NBCSBoston, 8 pm pic.twitter.com/BZE7usMljz – 7:14 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Our team was hit hard by Health & Safety Protocols, but got through it with resilience and a next-man-up mentality. 💪 Get a closer look in the latest episode of Reel Access. 🎬

#AllFly – 7:00 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

🎤 @Raul Neto on the team’s extra days off, learning from his dad, pace and more!

#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/NjB8gqXPkg – 6:00 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Show us why you are our Fan of the Year!

Enter below for your chance to win an autographed item!

#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster – 5:45 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

“It’s good to get another day of rest and another day of practice.”

🎤Coach Unseld on taking advantage of extra days off, building on the Utah win and more.

#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/JFYY3y7l8D – 5:30 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

KCP is the first Wizards player to test positive after their four-game road trip last week. wapo.st/3qh6bSv – 5:09 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“WE’RE BAAAAAACK!!” 🐝

Today is the anniversary of the day we unveiled the Charlotte Hornets brand identity with the help of legends @realdellcurry, @Muggsy Bogues, @RexChapman & Kelly Tripucka!

What year did this happen?!

#NBA75 x #AllFly – 4:55 PM

Story continues

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Wizards SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols after a positive test, is asymptomatic per source. – 4:50 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

New year, more Jazz ✨

For $80, you can watch the Jazz take on the Timberwolves and the Nets ⤵️

https://t.co/BWAHmUv4v0 pic.twitter.com/H3o8CAPM8c – 4:46 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets sign G League forward Wenyen Gabriel to 10-day contract. He’s the fourth hardship replacement Brooklyn has added. #NBA – 4:42 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets have officially signed Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day deal – 4:38 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

The @Brooklyn Nets signed former @KentuckyMBB F @Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-Day – 4:31 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

After last night’s win over the Celtics – in which Joel Embiid scored 17 fourth quarter points – Embiid leads the league in clutch scoring.

Clutch points (total):

1. Embiid (82)

2T. Tatum (59)

2T. Durant (59)

Clutch PPG:

1. Embiid (6.3)

2. James (4.8)

3. Durant (4.5) pic.twitter.com/StlDlBDEfR – 4:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

On Day 2 of Terry Christmas, we delivered baby swaddle gift packs filled with toys, onesies, pajamas, socks, hats, bibs & more to @babybundlesnc! 👶🎁

#SwarmToServe x @Terry Rozier pic.twitter.com/95QA97V27Z – 3:45 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Back in the lab 🏀

#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/mVE0u8hhs9 – 2:57 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Your Hornets have drained 147 triples so far this month! 👌 💦

#AllFly | @Lowes pic.twitter.com/zsAAapYRcz – 2:35 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

More on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope entering protocol following a positive Covid test and the Wizards calling up Jordan Schakel from the Go-Go. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 2:24 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Washington Wizards are signing G/F Jordan Schakel on a 10-day hardship exemption, source tells ESPN. He’s been shooting 48 percent on three-pointers over his last eight games for the Capital City Go-Go of the G-League. – 2:08 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

The Rockets own Brooklyn’s 2022 first-round pick (currently 28th) but have the right to swap it with Miami’s (22nd) via the Oladipo trade so long as it’s not in the lottery.

We should be pulling for teams like Philly, Washington, Boston, Charlotte and/or Atlanta to pass Miami. – 1:42 PM