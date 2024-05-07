Wisconsin women's basketball will host JuJu Watkins and USC, UCLA next season in new-look Big Ten

MADISON – Thanks to the new-look Big Ten, the Wisconsin women’s basketball team is to face UCLA and USC for the first time.

On Tuesday we learned both meetings will take place at the Kohl Center.

The Big Ten announced the home and road games for the 2024-25 conference season. The 18-game slate features eight home games, eight road contests and one home-and-away matchup.

Here is the breakdown.

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC

Road: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Oregon

Home/Away: Minnesota

In addition to USC, which is led by All-American JuJu Watkins, and UCLA, which reached the Sweet 16 last season, the Big Ten also adds Washington and Oregon. The Badgers are 1-4 against Washington with the last meeting a loss in Seattle in December 2013. UW is 2-1 against Oregon with the last meeting a loss in Eugene in November 2009.

Despite the addition of four schools, the Big Ten schedule remained at 18 games. Previously teams played five opponents twice and eight others once. Only 15 of the conference's 18 programs will qualify for the Big Ten tournament next season. Previously every team made that field.

Game dates, times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

