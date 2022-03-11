Wisconsin vs Michigan State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Wisconsin vs Michigan State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11

Wisconsin vs Michigan State Game Preview, Big Ten Tournament How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 11

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Wisconsin (24-6), Michigan State (21-11)

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Is Johnny Davis okay?

Wisconsin’s star went down against Nebraska with a leg injury, but he’s saying he’s going to make an appearance in this. The Badgers have to prepare to play without him, and it starts by forcing mistakes.

That’s not really what the Badger defense does, but Michigan State is a turnover machine. It played well overall in the 76-72 win over Maryland, but it was closer than it should’ve been because of turnover after turnover.

The Spartans were able to get by teams here and there, but outside of three wins over the Terps, it’s been a rough run since the end of January. As long as the Badgers are hitting their free throws and moving the ball around well, they should be okay if Davis isn’t 100%.

However …

Why Michigan State Will Win

Wisconsin isn’t close to the same team if Davis isn’t making things happen.

Michigan State has its issues, but it’s the best team in the Big Ten at stopping the three and it’s been able to pick it up a bit on the boards.

Wisconsin might be the Big Ten co-champion – one gag against Nebraska put the co in there – but it doesn’t come up with second-change points, it doesn’t generate scores with easy passes, and it’s the worst-shooting team from three.

If Davis and his 20 points per game aren’t a part of the mix …

Wisconsin vs Michigan State: What’s Going To Happen

There’s no real rhyme or reason to what the Badgers do.

They don’t make mistakes or turn the ball over, and the defense is way, way too soft on the inside. However, the thing somehow works. It seems like the team isn’t playing well, and then all of a sudden, it’s hitting a big shot late for a win.

In this, it’ll be the free throw line that gets it done.

The Spartans were great on the line against Maryland, but that’s not the norm. Wisconsin will be stronger on the line late.

Wisconsin vs Michigan State: Prediction, Lines

Wisconsin 67, Michigan State 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Wisconsin vs Michigan State Must See Rating: 3.5

