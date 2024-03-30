Wisconsin star guard AJ Storr enters transfer portal

In recent Big Ten news, the Wisconsin Badgers have suffered a major loss via the transfer portal. On Thursday, star Badgers guard AJ Storr entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-7 guard, who just finished his sophomore season with the Badgers, averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists this season, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in the process.

This will be the second time Storr has entered the transfer portal in his career. The Illinois native originally began his career at St. John’s, where he earned Big East All-Freshman team honors in 2023. He then entered the portal last spring and chose the Badgers over programs such as UConn, Gonzaga, Creighton, Virginia, and others.

As a team, the Badgers were 22-14 this past season, including 11-9 in the Big Ten, finishing in sole possession of fifth place in the conference. The Badgers would make the NCAA Tournament as a five-seed but were knocked out in the first round by James Madison with a 72-61 defeat.

In two games against the Huskers this season, Storr had 38 points and 15 rebounds, including a 28-point effort on February 1, which led to an 80-72 win for the Huskers.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire