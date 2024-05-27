Wisconsin secures official visit with 2025 CB Jayden Shipps

Wisconsin class of 2025 cornerback target Jayden Shipps will officially visit the Badgers the weekend of June 14.

The program offered the three-star recruit on January 17. Shipps is a rising senior representing Archbishop Spalding High School in Maryland.

247Sports’ composite ranking has Shipps as the No. 1002 player in the class of 2025, No. 86 cornerback and No. 26 recruit from his home state of Maryland. The rising senior has received 19 Division 1 offers to this point, including from Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Maryland.

The Badgers recently made Shipps’ final seven schools along with Tennessee, South Carolina, Indiana, NC State, Virginia and Maryland.

Shipps already has official visits scheduled with Maryland, NC State and Virginia.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound athlete is projected to land at Maryland per 247sports’ crystal ball.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 19 in the nation with 11 players committed. The group has one cornerback committed: three-star Jaimier Scott from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire