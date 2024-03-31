Wisconsin schedules visit with top-ranked 2025 offensive tackle

Jack Lange, a four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle from Missouri, is set to visit the Wisconsin Badgers football team in Madison on May 31.

The Badgers offered Lange in January. He’s the top-rated player at his position in Missouri while being ranked as the 11th-best offensive tackle in the country by 247Sports.

Lange has set up four summer official visits, starting with a trip to Madison in May before always heading to see Missouri, Michigan and Nebraska.

Notre Dame and Ole Miss were also included in his top six programs that he listed in February.

At the end of the day, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and his new offensive line coach AJ Blazek want to return to the Badgers’ identity as one of the best offensive line schools in the country. Lange would be a great addition for that goal.

